Fire Emblem Shadows earns just $578,000 in first six months, less than 1% of Fire Emblem Heroes

Fire Emblem Shadows has generated $578,000 since its launch on September 25th, 2025.

Despite nearing a decade old, Fire Emblem Heroes made $20.6m in the same timeframe.

During its first six months in 2017, Heroes made $150m.

The stark difference is evidence for the importance of a resonant genre and monetisation model with an IP.

Nintendo’s Fire Emblem Shadows has generated just $578,000 in its first six months.

The title was shadow dropped on iOS and Android on September 25th, 2025, marking Nintendo’s first new mobile game in six years.

Compared to the success of the 2017 gacha game Fire Emblem Heroes, Shadows’ lacklustre performance can be taken as evidence of how an IP only carries a mobile game so far. Genre and monetisation model are also intrinsic elements of success or failure on the platform.

One at a time

In its first six months, Fire Emblem Shadows earned less than 1% of the $150 million made in Heroes’ first half-year, according to AppMagic data.

The new game tackles a different genre than Heroes, plainly marketed as a spinoff from the main series with real-time gameplay and social deduction at its core. Meanwhile, Heroes aims to capture the main series’ turn-based gameplay in mobile form.

Shadows’ monetisation is also significantly different, built around a monthly season pass. This results in a small increase in player spending when a legacy character is introduced each month, typically a lead character from their respective game. They are made exclusively available to paying players through the duration of the season pass, then become available in the free-to-play rewards pool later.

The first season pass, Winds of the Plains, began on launch day with Lyn from the Game Boy Advance era. Through Heroes’ annual voting competition, Lyn is known to be one of the series’ most popular characters - data which developer Intelligent Systems has evidently leveraged in Shadows.

During this season pass, daily spending peaked at $20,000 on September 26th.

After a decline in daily spending over the game’s first month, revenue spiked by 66% on October 28th, hitting $8,000. This coincided with the release of the Fate Dragon season pass which introduced Corrin from 3DS title Fire Emblem Fates.

Similar small spikes have continued with subsequent season passes, including the latest, Hidden Mask, which launched shortly after the six-month anniversary on March 27th. This pass notably features Fire Emblem Engage character Yunaka, breaking a trend of protagonists - again pointing towards Intelligent Systems’ use of Heroes data, where 2025 voting showed Yunaka to be more popular than Engage’s main character Alear.

Daily spending surged by 143% upon her season pass’ release, though this still only meant $3,000 in revenue for the day.

Monthly player spending in Shadows has declined every month since its release.

First time’s the charm

Conversely, Fire Emblem’s first stab at mobile leveraged the often-lucrative gacha format, with in-game currency earned through play or purchases to be spent on banners - where fans roll the dice for a low chance at the latest characters.

Heroes also has a monthly subscription model but this is secondary to its gacha core. The FEH Pass was implemented in February 2020, three years after the game’s release.

The gacha typically follows a two-week cycle with new character banners, reimagining classic 90s characters with modern visuals and voice acting, or leaning into the latest main series release with protagonists pulled over. Other times, fan favourites appear dressed in seasonal outfits. An additional banner also runs at the end of each month with one new unit, often offering an advantage in competitive modes like the Arena.

Altogether, this model has pushed Heroes past 1,300 units in nine years - providing Fire Emblem fans with plenty of diversity from across the 35-year-old franchise. Almost five billion gacha summons have been made in the game’s lifetime and 209 players have officially collected every character.

Despite its age, Heroes continues to outearn newcomer Shadows even now. During the past six months, Heroes has picked up another $20.6m, while Shadows has achieved just 3% of that sum.

Shadows’ first six months have been less lucrative than the beginnings of now-shuttered Nintendo mobile games Dr Mario World and Dragalia Lost. However, it seems Nintendo, DeNA and Intelligent Systems will aim to leverage Shadows’ potential within Heroes.

A CG video released today showing Shadows and Heroes characters sharing a meal, cross-promoting the titles, and a batch of Shadows-style characters are promised to appear in the gacha later this year.