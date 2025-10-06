Five takeaways from Gamathon 25: Game dev realities, funding hurdles, XR hopes, and room for optimism

Making a game is tough, and finishing one is even tougher.

Virtual panels make events accessible, but in-person talks build real connections.

PC and mobile games dominated, with AR being championed as the future, even more than AI.

Africa’s pool of young creators keeps growing despite funding challenges.

Gamathon 25 from Africacomicade has come to an end after six days of talks, B2B networking, and exhibitions for developers, publishers, and service providers.

The event also featured panel sessions and expert presentations from Edu Shola, Madiba Guillaume Olivier, Thorsten S. Wiedemann, Feranmi Oladosu and Douglas Ogeto.

So, after six days of networking, panel sessions, and game showcases, what did we learn? Below are my key takeaways from Gamathon 2025.

1. Reality is setting in

There were many talking points in Gamathon 25, and one of the highlights for me was how game development reality is starting to set in for small indie teams.

One of the most eye-opening sessions came from Fer Factor CEO and founder Feranmi Oladosu, who shared that 95% of African game developers won’t ship a proper game - not because they lack skill, but “because it’s genuinely hard”.

I also found myself nodding along as Oladosu pointed out the struggles of finding funding. For small studios dreaming of creating the next Call of Duty or God of War, the message was clear: start small and finish something, even if the ambition is bigger.

Simply because a game looks good doesn’t mean publishers will come running. Game development is tough, and having a playable build is only one step toward success. It’s a message small studios rarely hear on public stages - a needed reminder for teams who might underestimate how time-consuming and demanding game development really is.

2. The case for more in-person sessions

Beyond development realities, one of the worries I had with the show this year was the lack of more in-person speakers. Since many top industry figures are overseas, virtual panels are often the most cost-effective and easier option.

However, in-person sessions often feel more engaging and personal. Audiences value being able to chat with speakers afterwards rather than just watching them on a screen. Also, sometimes it’s less about who the speaker is and more about what they bring to the discussion.

We’ve seen big-name speakers who don’t always leave an impact, while local voices with strong insights or unique perspectives often connect better. One founder told me that investing in local speakers who have something meaningful to say can create a stronger impact than flying in international names for prestige.

3. A healthy mix of games

There was a healthy mix of PC and mobile titles - many still rough around the edges, but several showed real promise, including Beyond Service, Lt Ahmed, Nouns Hunt, Kickboxer, Otite Reborn and Rasta Santa.

African studios, big and small, are clearly talented and active. Yet, a recurring issue remains: finishing games. Some studios have playable demos, but many still struggle to move beyond prototypes.

Outside the need for more finished games, the networking vibe was strong. I found myself constantly in conversations - meeting developers, trying out prototypes and exchanging thoughts. Moderating the games industry panel between Deluxe Creation Studios CEO Edu Shola and Douglas Ogeto was another personal highlight.

While AI wasn’t a major talking point this year, there were plenty of discussions about using new tools and shortcuts. Developers had mixed feelings - most were excited about efficiency, but some cautioned about relying on them too heavily.

4. AR and XR on the rise

AI didn’t dominate the conversation this year, but AR and XR certainly did. One session from Snapchat even suggested that AR, not AI, is the true future of games.

Still, it’s fair to ask whether the market is ready. There were promising XR projects on display, but affordability remains a major barrier. As Masseka Games founder Teddy Kossoko put it, VR and other emerging technologies aren't practical for Africa yet - the hardware is simply too expensive for most players.

That said, the ambition is admirable. Some XR titles, such as Mohiam, looked genuinely impressive. Snapchat’s AR offerings seem more accessible as they don’t require costly hardware.

Some developers I spoke with expressed confidence that XR is the future, and that by using accessible tools like Unity and Meta’s SDKs, they can build applications that give Africa a meaningful place in that future.

5. Room for optimism

In my Gamathon 24 takeaways, I wrote about how the continent was teeming with young game makers - that number seems to have grown even more this year. Conversations with both large and small studios were mostly positive, and there’s a certain honesty to these discussions now, one that wasn’t quite vivid before.

The past few years have been tough for the industry globally, but Africa’s creative energy hasn’t slowed. The main challenges remain funding and specialised talent, especially for smaller teams.

Still, momentum is building and organisations like Africacomicade continue to push for both industry and community growth. In Nigeria, for instance, plans are underway to launch a national game developers’ association - a move that could create new opportunities and support structures for the games industry.

Gamathon will return in 2027, and if this year’s event is anything to go by, there’s plenty to look forward to.