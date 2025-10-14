Android Port Challenge backs African developers in bringing PC and console games to mobile

The Google Play-backed initiative helps African studios go mobile

Africacomicade selected three standout studios for Android Port Challenge grants

Outliver, Unbroken, and Rapid Run lead this year's Android Port Challenge lineup

Creative hub Africacomicade has wrapped up its Android Port Challenge initiative to bring African PC and console games to mobile.

The Google Play-backed programme provided developers with tools and guidance to adapt their desktop games for Android, transforming traditional keyboard-and-mouse gameplay into mobile touch controls.

As part of the programme, three indie game studios were selected and awarded a prototype grant for their stories and creative visions.

Selected titles were Outliver: Tribulation by Gbrossoft, Unbroken: Last Stand by Raven Illusion, and the TossDown-inspired Rapid Run.

Bridging a gap

The Android Port Challenge supports African game developers in bringing PC and console titles that have earned at least $1,000 in revenue or show strong user traction to mobile.

Eligible applicants are African game studio founders based on the continent with a PC or console title already published.

Selected developers receive support in porting, publishing, marketing and promotion, along with the chance to access up to $5,000 in funding.

"Africa’s games market is overwhelmingly mobile-first," said Africacomicade founder Oscar Michael.

"In recent years, we've seen many brilliant game projects from the continent target PC and console platforms because of funding, distribution and monetisation opportunities, but most players here can’t access them. The Android Port Challenge was our way of bridging that gap."

Interested founders can apply here.