Gamathon 25 kicks off in Lagos Nigeria

Now in its sixth year, the event is the grand finale of Africacomicade's continental tour.

Event is set to launch a $30,000 Android Game Development Program to support African developers.

A $2,000 pitch competition for PC and mobile games will spotlight emerging studios.

Gamathon blends industry sessions, studio tours, and stakeholder engagements to drive creative growth.

Annual business and consumer convention for the African games industry Gamathon is underway, kicking off a week of talks, B2B networking and game showcases.

Now in its sixth year, Gamathon is hosted by Africacomicade, a platform that celebrates African digital creatives while fostering collaboration, funding, and learning opportunities.

The flagship event is dubbed the finale of this year’s continental tour, which follows Gamathon Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa earlier this year.

Gamathon 25 takes place in Lagos, Nigeria from September 29th to October 4th 2025. PocketGamer.biz will be reporting from the show with a keen interest in the mobile space.

Building a sustainable future

The event targets Africa’s fast-growing games and creative tech market, aiming to position African youth as creators in the global digital economy rather than just consumers.

Organiser Africaconicade said the event will feature showcases, talks, studio tours, and stakeholder engagements to drive Africa’s creative industries.

In addition to the sessions and showcases, the event will feature a pitch competition with a $2000 prize pool for both PC and mobile games. It will mark the debut of the Android Game Development Program, launching a $30,000 fund to support African developers.

"The regional tours in Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa have demonstrated the immense talent and potential across our continent," said Africacomicade founder Michael Oscar.

“Gamathon Nigeria represents the culmination of these efforts, creating bridges between regions and sectors while establishing pathways for youth empowerment, investment, job creation, and socio-economic growth."

He added: “The next billion players are coming from the continent. It's crucial to position our youth as creators to ensure a sustainable future for our society and economy."