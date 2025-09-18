Flexion partners with Microfun to bring Seaside Escape to alternative app stores 

The game will launch by year-end on Amazon, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, and ONE Store.

Games marketing company Flexion has partnered with developer Microfun to market its mobile title Seaside Escape in alternative app stores.

The game will launch by year-end across multiple platforms, including the Amazon Appstore, Samsung Galaxy Store and Instant Play, Huawei App Gallery, Xiaomi GetApps, and ONE store.

Flexion first partnered with Microfun in December 2024to market Gossip Harbor on alternative app stores, and since its February 2025 launch, the game has attracted over 1 million new players.

New opportunities

The marketing firm said Seaside Escape amassed $6m in net revenue in August 2025 and ranks among the top 50 grossing titles on Google Play.

In Seaside Escape, players attempt to restore the village of Kryphos by merging items to complete tasks and uncover secrets, with a storyline focused on the former celebrity, Rowan.

“Smart game developers are realising that legal decisions and regulatory actions are breaking down the walled gardens of Apple's App Store and Google Play, with alternative app stores emerging as a significant new area for growth," said Flexion CEO and founder Jens Lauritzson.

"This irreversible change creates new opportunities for growth in the mobile games market through increased developer freedoms, higher margins, and intensified competition.

“Building on the success of Gossip Harbor in the alternative stores, we are delighted that Microfun has once again partnered with Flexion to capitalise on new revenue and audience opportunities that the alternative platforms provide."