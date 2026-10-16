Flow Games confirms $49m in total funding from Tencent and VC investors

Flow Games has confirmed $49 million in total funding to date from Tencent and three venture capital firms.

The studio has named Makers Fund, Arcadia Gaming Partners and Ludus Ventures among its investors.

Smash Fest has surpassed 23 million downloads worldwide since its global launch in May 2026.

Turkish mobile games developer Flow Games has confirmed it has raised $49 million to date from Tencent, Makers Fund, Arcadia Gaming Partners, and Ludus Ventures.

The Istanbul-based studio disclosed the figure in an official announcement following PocketGamer.biz’s exclusive report earlier this week that it had secured a $46 million funding package, with approximately three-quarters of that sum coming from Tencent.

Flow Games has noted that the $49 million represents its cumulative funding across investment rounds.

Room to grow

The developer also shared that its physics-based mobile shooter Smash Fest has surpassed 23 million downloads worldwide since its global launch in May 2026.

Flow Games said it plans to accelerate Smash Fest's growth, expand its team, and strengthen its global presence following the investment.

The studio also outlined ambitions beyond its current title, with plans to continue developing mobile games for its international audiences.