Exclusive: Türkiye studio Bold Games raises $6m

Bold Games was formed by developers who have previously worked at the likes of Bigger Games, Dream Games, Agave Games, ZeptoLab and Rollic.

Istanbul-based studio Bold Games has secured $6 million in investment, becoming the latest mobile developer to raise funding in Türkiye's bustling games hub.

The company plans to use the funds to grow its team and scale its debut sort puzzle mobile game Market Match.

The studio was formed by Ulas Mergen, Atakan Tuglu, Candas Demirel and Baris Incesu. Between them they have previously worked at studios including Bigger Games, Agave Games, Dream Games, ZeptoLab and Rollic.

Bold Games’ funding round was led by Arcadia Gaming Partners, Makers Fund and e2vc. It also included participation from JIMCO and several angel investors.

Bold ambitions

“Our ambition is to build games that players can love for years,” said Bold Games CEO Ulas Mergen. “We believe there are many spaces in mobile gaming with the potential to become long-lasting genres. Turkish studios have already proven their strength in world-class execution.

“At Bold Games, we want to combine that execution mindset with a stronger focus on creative product thinking: starting with simple ideas, making them progressively more engaging and evolving alongside their players.”

Arcadia founding partner Akin Babayigit commented: “The team at Bold games are truly world class. Even in the Turkish market, which is known for its work ethic, this team stands out in their grit, and creativity. I am very excited for what’s ahead for them.”

Makers Fund founding partner Michael Cheung added: “The small but dedicated Bold Games team have proven they can create innovative new casual games. We can’t wait to watch the team grow and support them in their journey.”