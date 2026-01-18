Play-to-earn app MoneyTime secures $3m seed funding round

Play-to-earn app MoneyTime has secured a $3 million seed funding round, PocketGamer.biz can reveal.

Currently available in 30 countries, the platform gives users the chance to earn cash rewards by playing games. MoneyTime was first released in January 2024 and has been downloaded more than two million times to date.

The Ireland-based team behind the rewarded play platform includes CEO David White, formerly senior business development manager for new initiatives at AppLovin, as well as co-founders Benoit Prunneaux and David White.

The company aims to expand the app's offerings, enhance the user experience and features, and reach new markets.

MoneyTime's investment round was led by Akin Babayigit’s Arcadia Gaming Partners.

Accelerating growth

“Our mission is simple: to put players back at the heart of the monetisation model to turn play time into pay time, where they can enjoy the games they love and get rewarded for their time,” said White.

“This funding will help us accelerate our product roadmap, expand globally, and deliver the most rewarding play-to-earn experience out there. We were lucky enough to have several investors wanting to join us on this journey, but we felt that Akin’s background was particularly relevant to us. We can’t wait to do great things together.”

Babayigit commented: “The MoneyTime team have been incredibly resourceful, and have achieved a great deal so far. They are absolute rockstars and have built a great product, which is scaling fast. I very much look forward to supporting them in the future.”

Arcadia Gaming Partners has been an active investor in the games industry since Akin Babayigit formed the $100 million fund.

Recent investments include hybridcasual puzzle game Pixel Flow and Iron Games.

