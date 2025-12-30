Forbes Middle East 30 Under 30 recognises rising games industry stars

Starvania Studio co-founders Meaad Aflah and Muslih Alzahrani named for founding the Saudi-based studio.

All Girls Code, Aya Mouallem and Maya Moussa, and GAM3S.GG co-founders Omar Ghanem and Mostafa Hossameldin named in the 30 Under 30.

Forbes Middle East has revealed the members of its 30 Under 30 lists that recognises rising stars in business and sports.

Professionals in the games industry received several mentions in the 30 Under 30 Social Impact, Sports & Lifestyle list.

Starvania Studio co-founders Meaad Aflah and Muslih Alzahrani were named for founding the Saudi-based studio and the launch of their game Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree. The company raised $1.1 million from Merak Capital and Impact46 this year, valuing the studio at $5m.

“This recognition means a lot, not just as a personal milestone, but as validation of the work we set out to do and the impact we aim to create in the gaming sector,” said Aflah.

“Proud of what we are building, thankful for everyone who has been part of the journey, and excited for what comes next.”

Aflah was a speaker at the Dubai GameExpo Summit 2025 powered by Pocket Gamer Connects and PGC Jordan 2024. Check out our latest upcoming events in the region here.

Rising stars

Elsewhere, the co-founders of All Girls Code, Aya Mouallem and Maya Moussa, made the list for empowering girls in Lebanon and the MENA region with free training in coding, technology and leadership. The scheme is set to have supported more than 2,500 participants.

GAM3S.GG co-founders Omar Ghanem and Mostafa Hossameldin were named for building a business that offers marketing services to studios, publishers and brands. The platform itself also features more than 1,000 games. GAM3S.GG was said to have generated $850,000 in revenue in 2024 and has more than 1.5m users.

