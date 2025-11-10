See The Top 30 MENA list »

The last time we put together our list of the Top 30 MENA Game Makers was in 2022 - and the industry across the region has completely transformed since then.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are pumping billions into building their games and wider tech sectors. The gaming movement has spread across the Middle East and North Africa, with governments seeing the industry’s potential and wanting a piece of the action.

MENA is also the fastest-growing region by games market revenue - market intelligence firm Newzoo has forecasted the sector to grow by 7.5% to $7.1 billion by the end of 2025. It also estimates there are 595 million players in the Middle East and Africa - making up 16% of the global gaming population and the second largest region behind Asia-Pacific.

The data highlights just how exciting the space is right now. Another testament to the buzz around the region is how much investor activity there has been - we’ve regularly reported on multi-million dollar funding rounds from the hottest new studios looking to build the next big thing.

You’ll see that reflected in our Top 30 MENA Game Makers 2025 list. The criteria for the Top is 30 based on factors including quality and quantity of new games released, financial performance over the last 12 months, notable innovation or impact on the industry, cultural importance, and future potential.

There are a host of exciting new studios making big bets, some even standing out on the global stage - perhaps this sector’s next big challenge as it builds up its gaming ecosystem and brings through exciting new talent.

Then there are the giants - some new, some established for years now - that are also shaping the sector, having trailblazed for the industry and set the foundations for its meteoric rise.

There are also studios that haven’t made the list but would still be worthy of mention, such is the strength in depth emerging in the region. Expertise isn’t currently focused in one area or genre right now - developers and publishers are building games across platforms and genres, from PC to mobile, from casual to midcore and hardcore. It’s an industry full of creativity.