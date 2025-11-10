The Top 30 MENA Game Makers of 2025
The last time we put together our list of the Top 30 MENA Game Makers was in 2022 - and the industry across the region has completely transformed since then.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are pumping billions into building their games and wider tech sectors. The gaming movement has spread across the Middle East and North Africa, with governments seeing the industry’s potential and wanting a piece of the action.
MENA is also the fastest-growing region by games market revenue - market intelligence firm Newzoo has forecasted the sector to grow by 7.5% to $7.1 billion by the end of 2025. It also estimates there are 595 million players in the Middle East and Africa - making up 16% of the global gaming population and the second largest region behind Asia-Pacific.
The data highlights just how exciting the space is right now. Another testament to the buzz around the region is how much investor activity there has been - we’ve regularly reported on multi-million dollar funding rounds from the hottest new studios looking to build the next big thing.
You’ll see that reflected in our Top 30 MENA Game Makers 2025 list. The criteria for the Top is 30 based on factors including quality and quantity of new games released, financial performance over the last 12 months, notable innovation or impact on the industry, cultural importance, and future potential.
There are a host of exciting new studios making big bets, some even standing out on the global stage - perhaps this sector’s next big challenge as it builds up its gaming ecosystem and brings through exciting new talent.
Then there are the giants - some new, some established for years now - that are also shaping the sector, having trailblazed for the industry and set the foundations for its meteoric rise.
There are also studios that haven’t made the list but would still be worthy of mention, such is the strength in depth emerging in the region. Expertise isn’t currently focused in one area or genre right now - developers and publishers are building games across platforms and genres, from PC to mobile, from casual to midcore and hardcore. It’s an industry full of creativity.
Danar Dev
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Cat's Vote
Dana Dev is the studio name for solo developer Danar Kayfi, based in Iraq, dedicated to creating games that blend entertainment with meaningful messages. Operating largely as a one-man team while collaborating with freelancers, Danar has built a diverse portfolio across mobile and web platforms, with creativity often inspired by real-world events.
His latest title, Cat’s Vote, is a satirical simulation where players manage a feline household while navigating the chaos of elections, blending humour with social commentary. The game won first place at the Big Indie Pitch, providing valuable visibility and validation.
Danar has also previously organised Game Zanga, a regional game jam, and hosts the Game Maker’s Cafe podcast to spotlight Middle Eastern developers. Looking ahead, he plans a mobile rollout for Cat’s Vote while developing General Idler, an idle strategy game, and continuing to champion the region’s burgeoning indie scene.
Sheba Joy
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Town Stars
Sheba Joy is a mobile game developer with headquarters in Riyadh and an office in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The studio’s mission is to bring joy to players worldwide through innovative, creative, and community-driven titles that reflect regional identity while appealing to global audiences.
Its early releases, Town Stars and Ludo Chat, have laid the groundwork for broader ambitions. In 2025, Sheba Joy raised $293,000 in a pre-seed round led by Merak Capital to scale operations in Riyadh and support the development of four new titles.
CEO Ebrahim Al Hussam has previously emphasised the need for content that both represents MENA culture and competes on the world stage, aligning the studio with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. With creativity, innovation, and community at its core, Sheba Joy is positioning itself as one of the region’s most promising young mobile developers.
iBloxx Studios
SOFTOGRAPHY
- StrayShot
iBLOXX Studios DMCC is the gaming arm of the iBLOXX Group, a Dubai-based web3 incubator and quantitative investment firm dedicated to advancing blockchain innovation. Founded to develop and scale next-generation multiplayer experiences, the studio focuses on building blockchain-integrated games with Unreal Engine and Unity while also creating GameFi economy monitoring tools and trading-related applications.
In 2023, iBLOXX secured $5 million in funding to accelerate development of its web3 gaming operations and expand market reach. Beyond development, the group offers end-to-end support, connecting projects with Web3 marketing agencies, providing technical expertise for blockchain integration, assisting with fundraising, and guiding clients from planning to token listing on top exchanges.
Currently, iBLOXX Studios is working on StrayShot, a third-person web3 shooter for PC and mobile that blends action gameplay with blockchain features, underscoring its mission to define the future of blockchain-based gaming.
Nomadroid
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Koroneko
- Fideo’s Adventure
Founded in late 2021, Nomadroid is one of Saudi Arabia’s first PC and console-focused indie studios, dedicated to breaking stereotypes and setting new standards for game development in MENA. The studio emphasises premium single-player experiences that combine high production values with meaningful messages, reflecting local creativity while appealing to global audiences.
Nomadroid released its debut title Koroneko in 2024, marking its entry into the premium games space. Its next project, Fideo’s Adventure, is already gaining attention, winning first place at the Very Big Indie Pitch during the Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by Pocket Gamer Connects.
Participation in Saudi’s Level Up program has provided mentorship, funding, and business guidance to fuel the studio’s growth and ambitions. With a mission to craft joyful, lasting experiences while nurturing Saudi talent, Nomadroid is positioning itself as a pioneer in bringing the region’s voice to PC and console gaming worldwide.
CN Studio
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Prison Wreck
- Talking Cactus
CN Studio is a Moroccan game developer that began by creating hypercasual titles in partnership with major publishers like Voodoo, Homa, and Lion Studios. Its breakout hit Prison Wreck, published in 2020 with Homa, marked the studio as one of the first from the MENA region to deliver a globally successful hypercasual game.
With over 60 titles released, CN Studio now self-publishes, with Talking Cactus surpassing five million downloads since its 2021 launch. The team, made up entirely of Moroccan talent, has navigated challenges of limited staffing and resources, often requiring multi-skilled developers to cover several roles.
Despite these hurdles, the developer continues to focus on accessible, culturally resonant games, increasingly localising content to reflect regional languages and themes. Self-financed to date, CN Studio plans to expand beyond mobile into other platforms.
Table Knight Games
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Barrah Alsalfah
- Jawabak Jawabahom
- Fools & Schools
- Secret Challenge
Riyadh-based Table Knight Games began as a fan project and has grown into a studio dedicated to creating engaging, culturally relevant games that bring people together. With a portfolio of over 10 mobile titles and educational apps, the developer blends entertainment with learning.
Its standout success, the educational app Barrah Alsalfah, has surpassed 5 million downloads, while several other titles have crossed the one million mark. The 13-person team focuses on cooperative and party-style experiences that spark laughter, strategy, and collaboration, both online and offline.
Rooted in local culture yet accessible to wider audiences, Table Knight’s games aim to resonate deeply with Arabic players while also appealing to players worldwide. Currently, the studio is expanding into new genres with UnderMire, a first-person co-op roguelite adventure for up to four players, marking its next ambitious step.
Raheebeen Studios
SOFTOGRAPHY
- AFRSHO
Founded in 2023, Raheebeen Studios is a Riyadh-based developer dedicated to creating games that authentically reflect Saudi and Arab culture. Its debut title AFRSHO, weaves local customs and traditions into a modern gameplay experience, earning a strong reception in the Middle East and now preparing for a global rollout with partner Naphora.
The studio employs a team of 10 and actively collaborates with local programs to train and hire young Saudi talent, aiming to strengthen the national developer pipeline. Partnerships with Naphora and support from government initiatives such as CODE | MCIT’s Game Founders and Monsha’at’s accelerator have been instrumental in its growth.
Raheebeen embraces localisation as a creative opportunity, ensuring characters and worlds resonate authentically with regional players. Looking ahead, the studio plans to expand its portfolio, explore emerging technologies like AI, AR, and VR, and build local partnerships that advance both Saudi talent and global-quality game development.
Hitbox
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Rope Action City Fighting Game
- Rope Fighter
- Indian Bike Gangster Simulator
- Robot Transform
HitBox Games offers a wide collection of accessible titles under one umbrella. Since 2019, the studio has built a diverse portfolio of around 90 games, spanning action, simulation, and casual experiences designed for broad appeal.
Among its most successful releases are Rope Fighter and Rope Action City Fighting Game, which have collectively surpassed 33 million downloads, per AppMagic estimates. Earlier titles such as Indian Bike Gangster Simulator and Robot Transform have also been hits, amassing more than 10m and 5m installs respectively.
More recent launches continue to gain traction, with some crossing the one million mark and contributing to the studio’s steady growth. HitBox’s strategy is one focused on quantity, variety, and mass-market accessibility to consistently deliver fun experiences, and is one of a number of Dubai-based studios on this list that’s making a name for itself.
Jet Games
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Drive Zone Online
- Grand Criminal Online
Jet Games is focused on delivering immersive, high-quality experiences tailored to the Middle East market. Specialising in GTA-inspired open-world titles, the company has quickly carved out a niche in mobile sandbox and driving simulations.
Its debut release, Drive Zone Online, launched in 2023 as a car-driving simulator and has since surpassed an estimated 68 million downloads worldwide. Building on that momentum, the studio followed with Grand Criminal Online (GCO) in 2024, an online sandbox multiplayer game that has already crossed 10 million installs.
Backed by strong commercial performance, JetGames has generated over $20 million in revenue according to AppMagic data. With its focus on innovation and engaging open-world design, the studio is positioning itself as one of the region’s most ambitious developers - one that is not only picking up the downloads, but is matching player numbers with revenue, too.
Fitnot Games
SOFTOGRAPHY
- ALI
FitNot Games is an Egyptian indie studio dedicated to building culturally resonant games that showcase Arabic heritage while appealing to global audiences.
Starting as a solo project, the team has grown to 10 developers and earned recognition through milestones such as winning the African App Launchpad Cup in 2020, graduating from the AUC Venture Lab accelerator, and signing a publishing deal with MBC Group for three titles. FitNot also emphasises art, narrative, and localisation, positioning itself as a creative force that represents Egyptian identity in games.
The studio has partnered with educational apps and is exploring generative AI as a supportive tool for production. In 2025, FitNot raised $300,000 to expand its portfolio, scale to five million players, and surpass $10 million in revenue. Upcoming projects include its first PC game, ALI, alongside a broader slate of culturally inspired titles.
Boss Bunny Games
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Camel Dash
Boss Bunny Games houses offices in Abu Dhabi, Orlando, and China, and plans for further expansion. Initially making its mark by publishing the region’s first FPS mobile title Almuajaha (The Kill Box), the company has since developed a mix of casual, hypercasual, and IP-driven games, including collaborations with Freej Animation, DPWorld, and celebrities like Chef CZN Burak, Kris Fade, and actor Hassan Assiri. Notable in-house releases include Camel Dash and Wall Smash.
In 2021, US-based Waysun Inc. acquired a majority stake in the studio, positioning Boss Bunny as its publishing arm across the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey. Today, the 20-strong team is preparing to launch eight new mobile titles while also developing its first triple-A project. With a strategy centred on international publishing and regional partnerships, Boss Bunny aims to leverage GCC growth and Vision 2030 momentum for future expansion.
Game Park
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Bus Simulator
- Police Simulator
- Tuk Tuk Auto Rickshaw Game
- Snow Offroad Construction Game
Game Park is a UAE mobile developer specialising in simulation and action titles designed for accessible, casual fun. In just a few years, the studio has built an extensive catalogue of more than 45 games, establishing itself as a prolific force in the regional market.
Its breakout hit Bus Simulator, launched in 2019, has surpassed 75 million downloads, while Tuk Tuk Auto Rickshaw, released the same year, has nearly reached the 50m mark. Other successes such as Police Simulator, Pilot Simulator, Snow Offroad Construction Game, Railway Train Simulator Games and Offroad Jeep Driving have further expanded its footprint, each attracting millions of players worldwide.
Game Park continues to grow its portfolio with new projects like Moto Extreme Bike and My Jail Escape Plan, reflecting its strategy of delivering straightforward, engaging mobile experiences that resonate with broad audiences.
Funvent Studios
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Tiledom
- 2 Tiles
- Zoo Puzzle
- Connect Animal
- Tile Park
Dubai-based FunVent Games has rapidly grown into one of the region’s most successful studios. With over 300 million players worldwide, the company reports 27m monthly active users and 5m daily active users across its portfolio of casual puzzle games.
The company is best known for its puzzle hits TileDom and 2 Tiles, picking up a combined 130 million downloads. Other titles such as Tile Park, Zoo Puzzle, and Connect Animals have also reached millions of players, cementing the studio’s ability to deliver accessible yet addictive gameplay experiences.
FunVent is another MENA-based developer and publisher that has flown under the radar despite its significant international reach in the mobile games market. Its steady growth reflects not only the popularity of its games but also the strength of Dubai’s emerging role in the global games ecosystem - and the wide breadth of genres that the region’s developers can produce.
Hypemasters
SOFTOGRAPHY
- World War Armies
Hypemasters is an international game studio with headquarters in the US and offices in Europe and the UAE, dedicated to building the world’s leading mid-core PvP company. Co-founded by Sergey Petrov and Boris Kalmykov, the studio focuses on free-to-play strategy titles designed for long-term engagement and genre innovation.
Hypemasters made its mark with World War Commander, supported by early funding from The Games Fund, before scaling up with World War Armies, launched in 2022 after raising $3.25 million. The studio has since reached over six million downloads and more than one million active players, underlining strong traction in the competitive RTS space.
With a team of around 25 developers and a reported turnover of $5 million, Hypemasters is combining global reach with creative focus, aiming to redefine real-time strategy for mobile audiences worldwide.
Starplay
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Spider Fighter 3
- Spider Fight 2
- Spider Girl
- Gangs Fight: Vice Island
StarPlay Games operates in Dubai and has quickly established itself as a leading mobile developer and publisher in the fighting genre. The studio focuses on delivering fast-paced, action-packed experiences built around superhero characters and high-quality visuals that appeal to both casual and hardcore players.
StarPlay operates with a globally distributed team, bringing together diverse talent united by a passion for games and innovation. Its commitment to excellence has paid off: flagship titles like the Spider Fighter series have surpassed 250 million downloads, while games such as Super Girl and John Hero have each drawn millions of players worldwide.
By constantly evolving its titles and pushing the boundaries of mobile technology, StarPlay - while perhaps not shouting the loudest about its achievements - has become one of the most exciting studios in the Middle East.
Naphora Games Group
Since it was established in 2023, Naphora Games Group has been focused on reshaping Saudi Arabia’s games sector through a dual role as developer and investor. Operating more than four studios, it follows a “game label” model, providing teams with funding, equipment, and strategic support while also offering services in localisation, gamification, PR, and market entry. This approach allows developers to focus on creativity while Naphora manages the commercial framework.
With around 70 staff - 80% Saudi and the rest international - the company blends local talent with global expertise. It partners with government bodies and universities to build the next generation of developers, running a game academy that offers training, internships, and real-world project experience.
Naphora seeks projects that balance originality with scalability, leveraging technologies like AI to enhance workflows. Still young, it has quickly become a catalyst for Saudi Arabia’s games ecosystem.
Starvania Studio
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree
Starvania is a rising Saudi indie studio dedicated to building fantasy worlds rooted in Arabian mythology. Its debut, the hotly anticipated Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree, launched in 2025 on PC and Nintendo Switch, earning positive global reception and proving that regional stories can resonate alongside established fantasy titles.
Operating as a fully remote team of 12 across Saudi Arabia, Europe, North Africa, and South Asia, Starvania blends global accessibility with cultural authenticity. The studio also supports local talent, offering internships through the Ministry of Media and mentoring students at Digipen Institute of Technology.
In 2025, it secured $1.1 million from Merak Capital and Impact46 to expand operations and accelerate development of new console and PC projects. Led by CEO and co-founder Meaad Aflah, Starvania’s mission is to deliver epic yet personal games that showcase Saudi creativity while challenging global perceptions of the region’s developers.
Fahy Studios
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Smash & Dash
- RAWR
- Heist Party
Fahy Studios has since become one of Saudi Arabia’s youngest but most ambitious developers. After starting in hypercasual, the studio shifted toward hybrid casual games, aiming to combine accessibility with deeper progression and ultimately deliver Saudi Arabia’s first global hit.
The developer’s rise has been rapid. Participation in NEOM’s LevelUp accelerator helped Fahy mature from indie roots to a structured company, while a 2023 publishing deal with UK-based Kwalee gave it access to expertise in live ops and monetisation. The start-up then secured $1.75 funding from Impact46 and Merak Capital in 2025, reinforcing its growth trajectory.
Fahy is now working on titles like RAWR, a monster-collecting RPG, Footy Traps, a PvP football strategy game, and Heist Party, a multiplayer heist experience - projects that showcase its vision of spotlighting Saudi creativity on the global stage.
Chick Mania Entertainment
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Cars! Boom! Boom!
- Carrom
Chickmania has grown into one of Jordan’s standout independent studios with a catalogue spanning racing, board, and action games. Founded in 2016, its breakout multiplayer hit Jackaro, which launched in 2018 remains a regional favourite, helping drive the studio’s portfolio past five million downloads and 50,000 daily players.
Titles like Cars! Boom! Boom! and Carrom highlight their ability to blend fun gameplay with strong community features, giving their games long-term appeal across MENA and beyond. With a 30-person team that's continually expanding, Chickmania invests heavily in nurturing local talent.
It has backed initiatives like Jam3et Games and partnered with An-Najah University to provide training, internships, and mentorship for aspiring developers. Recently, it became the first studio to join Tamatem Plus, signalling its ambitions to scale globally while pushing into cross-platform multiplayer projects.
Spoilz
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Last Letter
- #Break 'Em All
- Climb Up #3D
- Jackaroo
Founded in Riyadh in 2020, Spoilz is part of Saudi Arabia’s new wave of studios aiming to bring local creativity to global audiences. The company broke out with hits like Jet Warrior and Smack Sack, amassing over two million players and topping App Store charts in six countries.
Backed by early funding of $700,000 in 2022 and a larger undisclosed round in 2025 led by Merak Capital and Impact46, Spoilz is expanding its pipeline and live ops services while also supporting industries with localisation and engagement solutions.
Blending cultural relevance with international standards, Spoilz has localised more than 15 games for Arabic players while creating titles with universal appeal. Its team of veterans explores AI-driven content, behavioural analytics, and AR-inspired design. With new initiatives ahead, Spoilz is fast emerging as one of the region’s most ambitious and globally minded young studios.
Rababa Games
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Hajwala
Rababa Games has built its reputation on the back of one of the region’s biggest hits. Founded in Jordan in 2013 by Hussam Alnatour, the independent studio struck gold with its flagship racing title Hajwala, a culturally authentic driving game that has resonated deeply with MENA audiences while also reaching fans worldwide. To date, Hajwala has been downloaded over 120 million times and sold more than 500,000 copies on PlayStation stores, making it one of the most successful games ever to come out of the region.
With a team of around 15 developers, artists, and creatives, Rababa remains lean but ambitious. Its focus is on blending the region’s culture with modern gameplay design, creating experiences that feel both authentic and globally relevant. While Hajwala remains the studio’s crown jewel, the team is now expanding the franchise with new features while also exploring other genres and platforms. Motion capture and localisation are part of its broader strategy to enhance quality, while VR and AR adaptations are being considered as the studio experiments with emerging technologies.
Although Rababa has so far been self-funded, it has successfully sustained growth while building strong partnerships across the region. With Saudi Arabia’s games market booming, the studio is actively exploring opportunities to expand into the Gulf, though its core operations remain in Jordan. Hajwala’s global reception has been a welcome surprise, attracting communities across Europe and Asia who were drawn to its unique mechanics and cultural flair.
Looking forward, Rababa plans to expand the Hajwala universe while announcing new collaborations and IPs that will push its creative boundaries. Its mission remains clear: to develop high-quality games that not only entertain but also reflect positive values and cultural identity. As one of the region’s pioneering studios, Rababa continues to prove that independent developers in MENA can achieve scale and recognition on a global stage.
Mad Hook Games
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Highway Drifter: Hajwala Online
- Rooftop Run
- Highway Drifter: Hajwala Drift
- Amer: The Chase Hit and Run
Mad Hook Games is one of MENA’s most dynamic independent studios. Founded in Amman, Jordan, in 2018, the developer has built a portfolio of more than 20 mobile games garnering over 80 million downloads, and has also branched into console and PC gaming. Its PlayStation titles, The Chase: Cop Pursuit and Highway Drifter: Hajwala Simulator, marked important milestones, with the studio becoming the first Arabic developer to publish on PlayStation 5. That achievement underscored Mad Hook’s ambition to take locally-rooted creations to a global audience - a key part of the MENA region’s growth story is developers look to break out on the world stage.
The studio’s team of 28 continues to balance casual and midcore development while training the next generation of Jordanian talent. Through partnerships with universities, Mad Hook runs programs designed to prepare students for employment in game development, contributing to the region’s talent pipeline. Localisation has always been central to the studio’s approach, but with a keen understanding that cultural authenticity must also be paired with universal gameplay appeal to reach beyond the region.
Mad Hook is currently working on a new PlayStation project and two mobile titles, while also experimenting with emerging tools and technologies. AI has been adopted selectively, particularly for concept art and generative design, while the studio recognises the potential of AR and VR to enable new forms of interaction. However, its focus remains squarely on building accessible, polished experiences across platforms.
As a self-funded studio, Mad Hook has maintained independence while attracting interest from potential investors. For now, it prioritises expanding its catalogue and strengthening its multi-platform presence rather than chasing external funding. By combining strong execution with cultural awareness, it continues to prove that studios in the region can scale from mobile hits to console innovation while staying grounded in local talent and creativity.
YallaPlay
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Spades Masters
- Tarneeb Masters
YallaPlay has carved out a distinct niche in MENA’s games industry by focusing on timeless card games powered by cutting-edge technology. Founded in 2015, the studio built its own proprietary engine to support real-time multiplayer gameplay and complex monetisation, a foundation that has enabled it to grow lean and scale sustainably.
Its first title, Tarneeb Masters, became a hit with over three million users across iOS and Android, while its follow-up Spades Masters has gained traction globally, particularly in the US market. Originally launched with MiniClip, Spades Masters has since generated millions in revenue and is now being scaled further under YallaPlay’s own publishing.
The company’s journey has spanned continents, beginning in Austin, expanding to Brazil, and ultimately establishing its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. At its peak, YallaPlay employed around 40 staff, blending in-office and remote talent. By self-publishing and retaining ownership of its IP, the studio has remained agile and insulated from external publisher pressures, allowing it to pursue a long-term strategy built around what it calls “forever games”.
Artificial intelligence sits at the core of YallaPlay’s approach. From smart matchmaking and adaptive difficulty to optimised in-game economies, AI drives player engagement and ensures robust retention. The studio’s proprietary systems leverage data from billions of game cycles to continually refine performance and monetisation. Beyond gaming, YallaPlay is also exploring innovative applications of its expertise with projects such as an AI Tutor, merging educational value with the studio’s knowledge of gameplay systems.
Backed by multiple rounds of venture capital funding, YallaPlay is poised to expand its catalogue with more real-time card games while pushing into international markets. Its combination of cultural resonance, AI-driven design, and sustainable operations has positioned it as one of the most innovative mobile publishers to emerge from the MENA region.
UMX Studio
SOFTOGRAPHY
- King of Steering
- Climbing Sand Dune
- Drift X
UMX Studios has become one of Saudi Arabia’s breakout success stories in gaming. Founded in Riyadh in 2014, the developer’s early titles Climbing Sand Dune and King of Steering tapped into the region’s passion for racing and quickly gained traction. Together, they have surpassed 70 million downloads, with two million monthly active users still engaging with the games today. Nearly 20% of that audience comes from outside MENA, proving that UMX’s blend of local culture and universal appeal resonates worldwide.
What began as a one-person project has since evolved into a multi-location studio of over 70 staff spread across Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and India. This growth reflects both UMX’s ambition and its philosophy of nurturing local talent, with former employees moving on to work with international names. The company’s journey has been shaped by resilience and adaptation: from moving beyond download-driven hits to sustainable in-game economies in 2018, to expanding into live ops and analytics that support long-term engagement.
Recent years have marked new milestones. Drift X launched in 2024 and crossed 200,000 downloads within 24 hours of release without any marketing push, highlighting UMX’s ability to capture demand. That same year, the studio secured a $4.5 million investment from Jetapult, the firm’s first deal in MENA, providing both capital and strategic backing. In 2025, UMX celebrated its 11th anniversary, reflecting on its growth from scrappy beginnings to a strategy-led business. Partnerships such as its September 2025 deal with Audiomob show its willingness to experiment with new monetisation models like in-game audio advertising.
With several new titles in the pipeline, UMX is focusing on socially driven, culturally relevant games designed for short sessions but with depth and progression to keep players coming back. From the deserts of Saudi Arabia to a global audience, UMX Studios is proving that world-class gaming talent can emerge from MENA and redefine expectations of the region’s industry.
Maysalward
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Dominoes Pro
- Trix King of Hearts
Maysalward is one of the true pioneers of Middle Eastern gaming. Founded in Jordan in 2003, the studio was among the first in the region to embrace mobile and has since expanded into VR, AR, and even Europe, opening a UK office in Leamington Spa in 2017. Its longevity is matched by its impact: alongside developing games like Sheikh El Koba, Dominoes Pro, Puffout, and Bounty Hunter, Maysalward has been instrumental in shaping the wider industry. Founder Nour Khrais has driven community-building efforts through boot camps, developer events, and the creation of the Jordan Gaming Lab and the App Challenge with the King Abdullah II Fund for Development.
This dual focus on commercial success and community engagement has become the company’s hallmark. Initiatives like the App Challenge empower school students to create mobile games, while university partnerships provide hands-on training for future professionals. The studio also stepped onto the global stage during the pandemic, joining the World Health Organisation’s #PlayApartTogether campaign to promote health awareness. Its advocacy extends to gender equality too, from creating the UN Women-backed game We Rise to becoming one of the first MENA companies to sign the Women’s Empowerment Principles.
By localising content and tailoring games for markets in France, Germany, and the UK, the company has held its ground in a competitive ecosystem while staying true to its self-funded roots. Its ambitions remain broad, with a focus on emerging markets in Asia and Latin America alongside its home region.
Recent collaborations underline its forward-looking approach. In 2023, Maysalward partnered with Saudi Arabia’s NEOM on a game development challenge to nurture the Kingdom’s youth talent, followed in 2024 by hosting the first Minecraft Education teachers workshop in Jordan. With over two decades of experience, a track record of innovation, and deep social commitments, Maysalward continues to embody the spirit of regional leadership with global relevance.
Jawaker
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Jawaker
Jawaker has become the definitive home for card and board games in the Arab world. Founded in 2011 and now headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the platform was built on a simple idea: bring the region’s most popular games into one digital space where friends could gather, play, and socialise just as they would in real life.
That vision led to the launch of the Jawaker app, which started with classic games like Tarneeb and Baloot and has since grown into a platform hosting more than 50 titles, including chess, ludo, dominoes, and multiple backgammon variants. Its seamless one-app model, allowing players to switch easily between games while chatting and connecting, has helped it surpass 20 million downloads worldwide.
The company’s rise caught the attention of Sweden’s Stillfront Group, which acquired Jawaker in 2021 for $205 million. The deal gave Stillfront a major foothold in MENA while empowering Jawaker to scale its offering and broaden its global reach. Today, Jawaker supports seven languages and serves a diverse player base across multiple continents, extending the cultural experience of MENA gaming to new audiences. Jawaker’s appeal lies not just in its games but in the community it fosters.
From joining clubs to chatting mid-game or expressing personality through emotes, Jawaker has built a social hub that mirrors the traditions of card nights and board games across the region. By developing and publishing all its titles in-house, it maintains full control over quality and cultural resonance while regularly adding new games to keep players engaged.
Operating from Abu Dhabi, one of the region’s fastest-growing gaming hubs, Jawaker is well-positioned for continued expansion. With the backing of Stillfront and a loyal global community, the company has established itself as the go-to platform for anyone seeking the warmth of traditional play in a modern digital format.
Babil Games
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Nida Harb 3: Champions' strife
- The Grand Frontier
Babil Games has long stood as one of the pioneers of Arabic mobile publishing. Founded in 2012 to bring culturally resonant titles to MENA audiences, the Dubai and Amman-based company quickly established itself with strategy games such as Nida Harb 2, Asefat Al-Dababat, and Admiral. Its regional success caught international attention, and in 2016, Swedish powerhouse Stillfront Group acquired Babil in a deal worth up to $17 million. The partnership placed Babil at the heart of Stillfront’s expansion into the Middle East, while allowing the studio to retain its regional focus and leadership.
Over the years, Babil has released games that have become staples of the Arabic gaming community, with titles like Strike of Nations and Nida Harb 3 combining strong localisation with engaging live operations. The latter, alongside The Grand Frontier, has also demonstrated appeal beyond MENA, with both games achieving over 15m downloads internationally. This global reach shows that Babil’s ability to balance cultural specificity with universal gameplay resonates far wider than its home market.
The company currently employs 60 staff across its Dubai and Amman offices, covering everything from development and design to live ops, publishing, and community management. Despite operating in two countries, Babil has fostered a cohesive company culture built on transparency and values rooted in both Jordanian and Emirati heritage. That approach has helped it sustain a supportive environment for staff while maintaining close connections to its player base.
Babil has also been evolving behind the scenes. Following the departure of founders MJ and AJ Fahmi in 2023, the company has continued to chart a path forward with new leadership focused on innovation. It is now exploring the use of AI to optimise development processes, improve engagement, and deliver richer gaming experiences. With Stillfront’s backing, Babil is positioned to expand into new genres and platforms while remaining a cornerstone of MENA publishing.
Tamatem Games
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Revenge of the Brave
- Land of Heroes
- VIP Baloot
Few companies have done more to champion Arabic-language gaming than Tamatem. Founded in Jordan in 2013, the publisher has become a powerhouse in mobile gaming across the MENA region, with more than 50 titles that together have been downloaded over 150 million times. Almost every release has reached the number one spot on Google Play or the App Store, reflecting Tamatem’s ability to make global hits resonate with local players.
Originally a developer, Tamatem pivoted to publishing in 2015 and has since raised more than $17 million in funding, including a major $11m Series B led by PUBG parent Krafton in 2021. With Saudi Arabia making up 70 percent of its user base, the company has expanded operations there while also working to nurture regional talent. Its Tamatem Academy, launched in 2022, provides training and internships for university students, helping build the next generation of game creators.
In 2024, the company relocated its headquarters to Abu Dhabi with the backing of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, a move designed to support the UAE’s ambition of becoming a regional games hub. Tamatem is committed to creating a new centre of excellence, hiring more than 40 staff, and is continuously building partnerships with local universities.
Recent releases highlight the publisher’s evolving ambitions. Revenge of the Brave, launched in 2024, was a fully Arabic-localised action RPG, while 2025 saw the debut of Land of Heroes, one of the first Arabic anime RPGs available in the region. The latter reflects Tamatem’s belief that anime-inspired titles represent a long-term growth opportunity, particularly in Saudi Arabia, which has one of the world’s highest anime consumption rates. By combining global partnerships, cultural localisation, and a steady stream of original projects, Tamatem has become the face of Arabic publishing.
Yalla Group
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Yalla Ludo
Yalla Group may not have the global recognition of some gaming giants, but from its base in Dubai, it has quietly become one of the MENA region’s most successful social networking and gaming companies. Employing around 800 staff across Dubai and China, Yalla has built a thriving ecosystem anchored by two flagship apps: the voice-centric chat platform Yalla and the wildly popular Yalla Ludo. The latter has generated over $500 million in gross revenue across iOS and Android, according to AppMagic, finding success in Saudi Arabia and international markets like the US. With its unique mix of voice chat, cultural localisation, and Majlis-inspired community features, Yalla Ludo has become a certified global hit.
Beyond its headline app, Yalla has been steadily expanding its offerings to suit regional needs. Products like YallaChat, a messaging platform tailored to Arabic users, and WeMuslim, a tool to support cultural and religious practices, sit alongside games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla. The company’s ability to combine cultural nuance with modern game design has helped it stand out in a market where Arabic-language support remains scarce. Its success in localisation has even extended abroad, with Yalla Parchis targeting South American audiences while keeping the Middle East as its core focus.
Yalla is now pushing into new territory. It has fresh titles in the pipeline, including a match-3 game slated for late 2025, and is weaving AI into its development process to improve design efficiency and user experience. Offline tournaments and partnerships with Huawei AppGallery and local esports federations further deepen its community reach. Currently valued at approximately $930 million, Yalla has previously joined the club of billion-dollar Arab tech companies, cementing its place as a homegrown MENA success story. Its challenge now is to balance expansion abroad with the loyalty of its devoted regional base, a balance that could define the next chapter of its growth.
Savvy Games Group
SOFTOGRAPHY
- Monopoly Go
- Pokémon GO
- Tom and Jerry Blast
- Grunt Rush
Could any company better embody MENA’s gaming ambitions than Savvy Games Group? Backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the group has quickly become one of the most influential players on the global stage. Its $4.9 billion acquisition of Scopely in 2023 marked one of the biggest gaming deals of all time, with the US publisher now an autonomous unit under Savvy. Scopely has also proven to be the jewel in the crown, delivering Monopoly GO’s $5bn revenue milestone and cementing its position as the eighth biggest games publisher worldwide by 2024. It also went on to acquire Pokémon GO studio Niantic in its own $3.5bn deal.
Savvy’s in-house arm, Steer Studios, rebranded in 2023 to chart its own course and quickly got to work. The studio launched its debut title Grunt Rush in April 2025, which has since surpassed one million downloads, while also teasing a console division and unveiling a Warner Bros collaboration with Tom and Jerry Blast. Alongside expansion, Steer has become one of Riyadh’s fastest-growing developers.
Savvy’s strategy is built around three pillars: esports, game development, and publishing. Its new headquarters in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District brings together its operations, including studios Steer, and Scopely’s Mirai, under one roof. The company has also reached out to Japanese giants such as Nintendo, Capcom, and Konami in a bid to get them to open offices in the MENA region, specifically Saudi Arabia.
With significant funds remaining, Savvy has the firepower to keep expanding, and the results are already reshaping the region. Saudi Arabia’s games market generated $1.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $1.64bn by 2028, while MENA as a whole is set to reach nearly $7bn by 2027. At the centre stands Savvy Games Group, not only investing in growth but actively steering the Middle East toward its Vision 2030 goal of becoming a global hub for games and esports.