From CPI to LTV: How player motivations are powering hybridcasual’s big wins

Understanding why players engage is becoming the foundation of effective hybridcasual growth.

User acquisition has moved beyond CPI, with long-term metrics like retention and LTV now defining success.

Creative strategy is increasingly built around player motivations rather than broad audience targeting.

Giacomo Maragliulo is creative director at Supersonic, Unity.

For years, mobile user acquisition (UA) lived and died by a single metric: cost per install (CPI). As we all know, that world is gone.

UA costs have risen sharply, player expectations have grown, and the most successful titles aren’t just acquiring players - they’re acquiring the right players. The focus has shifted from rapid CPI wins to long-term lifetime value (LTV).

In hybridcasual - where hyper-casual accessibility meets casual depth - creatives have to do more heavy lifting. They’re not just about grabbing attention; they’re about attracting audiences whose motivations align with your game’s mechanics, economy, and retention loop.

At Supersonic, we’ve run thousands of creative tests across genres, markets, and monetisation models. We’ve consistently seen one truth rise above the rest:

If your ad taps into the core motivations of your ideal player, you get better retention, higher LTV, and more sustainable revenue growth.

From abstract psychology to practical growth levers

When we break down why certain creative concepts outperform others, five player motivations repeatedly emerge as the most powerful growth levers for hybridcasual success. These aren’t abstract theories - they can be tested, measured, and tied directly to business outcomes like D7 retention or IAP split.

1. Expertise – the mastery driver

These players are wired for skill progression and problem-solving. They want the satisfaction of getting better, whether through quick wins or high-stakes challenges. The creative strategy here would be:

For “light mastery” audiences, show simple, achievable levels to invite them in.

For “deep mastery” seekers, highlight failure states, tough puzzles, or high-pressure scenarios - but make them feel surmountable.

For example, Hole It paired accessible visuals with a subtle gameplay timer, putting pressure on the players and making the challenge more exciting.

2. Relaxation – your ad-revenue anchor

Some players aren’t here to sweat; they’re here to unwind. For ad-monetised models, they’re gold: they’ll watch rewarded videos to keep their flow uninterrupted. The creative strategy here would be threefold: lean on ASMR mechanics, satisfying loops, and serene scenery; keep onboarding friction near zero; and emphasise “escape” over “achievement.”

Five player motivations repeatedly emerge as the most powerful growth levers for hybridcasual success.

For example, Screw Guru’s creative taps into relaxation with dreamcatcher-inspired symmetry, soothing rainbow screws on light wood and a clean blue background. The gentle, weighty physics of the swinging and falling pieces add a meditative rhythm, creating a cohesive visual hook for players seeking calm and decompression.

3. Progression – the LTV engine

Players motivated by steady advancement are LTV boosters. They want to see clear progress markers - each level they complete is a hit of dopamine that pushes them further down the funnel. The creative strategy here would be to show increasing difficulty curves and to highlight unlockables, expansions, and meta layers that hint at longevity.

For example, Hole It ads showcasing escalating levels outperformed flat-level demos by 37%* IPM (impressions per mille) in our tests. Players came in expecting - and getting - a long runway of challenges.

4. Self-expression – the differentiator

In hybrid games with customisation, this motive unlocks emotional investment. Players want to build, style, and shape the game world to reflect themselves. The creative strategy here would be to showcase “before/after” transformations and to use branching choices in ads to spark curiosity about what’s possible.

For example, Family Life ads showed a rapid build-out of a personalised home, prompting viewers to imagine their ideal version - a highly effective emotional hook for creative decision-makers.

5. Power – the IAP catalyst

Power-driven players thrive on control, influence, and dominance. They tend to monetise via IAP to accelerate their rise. The creative strategy here would be to frame players as decision-makers with authority and to use strategic “you’re in charge” moments in creatives.

For example, in Conquer Countries, positioning the player as president making high-stakes, visible choices tapped directly into the power impulse - supporting a monetisation model weighted toward in-app purchases.

The motivation–monetisation link

Each of these motivators doesn't just shape your creative - it influences how those players will monetise.

Relaxation players tend toward ad-based revenue models.

Expertise and Progression audiences often justify IAP spending to maintain mastery streaks.

Self-expression and Power segments can drive high ARPPU (average revenue per paying user) via cosmetic or prestige-driven purchases.

At Supersonic, we saw Screw Guru (relaxation-heavy) run profitably on ad monetisation, while Unravel Master (expertise-driven) achieved strong IAP splits. Understanding which motivator a creative is pulling in helps align UA spend with monetisation reality.

From creative concept to data-driven proof

The beauty of hybridcasual is that you can A/B test each motivator early in prototyping:

Build multiple creative versions, each anchored to a single motivational angle.

Feed them into small-scale UA tests.

Measure beyond CPI - check D1, D7 retention, early ARPU.

Our research shows that D7 retention is a strong predictor of D30 success. If you A/B test motivations and see the “progression” hook outperform “relaxation” on D7, you’ve found your priority audience - and can scale creatives in that direction.

Layering storytelling and hooks for impact

Motivation-led creatives aren’t standalone. They’re even more powerful when combined with:

Strong narrative structure - let players see themselves in a mini hero’s journey.

High-impact hooks - use transitions, contrasts, or emotional beats in the first three seconds to stop the scroll.

Genre-specific camera work - close-ups for intensity, wide shots for context, POV for immersion.

For example, in Trash Tycoon, creatives that combined a clear progression arc with a relatable, high-stakes scenario - “trash accumulation” that activates the responsibility and urgency motivator - achieved a +90%** IPM uplift on Facebook compared to a generic gameplay concept focused on “financial loss.” By layering the right motivator with a strong hook, the campaign attracted higher-quality users at scale.

The next frontier: AI and multi-motivation creatives

Looking ahead, UA creative strategy will likely increasingly combine multiple motivations in a single sequence to broaden appeal without diluting clarity.

Hybridcasual success isn’t about chasing the latest TikTok trend or praying for a viral moment.

We will continue to use AI tools for rapid iteration, generating dozens of hook variants mapped to different motivators in minutes. And we will continue to link creatives to live ops beats, tailoring motivation cues to seasonal events to re-engage existing players.

As AI speeds production and data feedback loops tighten, the studios that win will be those that systematically map player motivations → creative → engagement → monetisation model.

Final takeaway

Hybridcasual success isn’t about chasing the latest TikTok trend or praying for a viral moment. It’s about methodically finding the motivational levers that align with your game’s core loop and revenue model, and building creatives that pull those levers hard and early.

If you’re only testing for CPI, you’re leaving money, and players, on the table. Test for motivations, measure against retention and ARPU, and let that data guide your next big UA push.

In a market where every player’s attention comes at a premium, it’s not the noisiest ad that wins - it’s the one that makes players feel something that keeps them playing, paying, and coming back.