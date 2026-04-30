GameMaker launches new runtime to enable larger-scale development workflows

AI integration brings natural language commands to game development.

CLI tool removes reliance on traditional IDE workflows.

New language support expands beyond GML to mainstream coding options.

Cross-platform game engine GameMaker has unveiled a major update centred on the launch of its new GameMaker Runtime (GMRT).

The update is designed to support larger teams, broader programming backgrounds, and more complex development workflows.

It also introduces GMRT as a reworked runtime designed to scale beyond the engine’s traditional closed development environment.

Alongside it, the company has released GM-CLI, a command-line toolchain that allows developers to build and manage projects without relying on the integrated development environment.

Project files are now stored as plain text, enabling easier version control and integration with tools like Git.

AI and workflow expansion

GameMaker is also integrating Anthropic's Claude Code into its CLI. This will allow developers to query project structures, debug issues, and manage builds using natural language prompts.

Moreover, the company confirmed a broader language roadmap, with JavaScript, TypeScript, and C# support planned before the end of 2026, expanding beyond its native GML scripting language.

GMRT will become source-available across desktop, mobile, and web platforms in Q2, giving developers deeper control over the runtime.

"GameMaker has always been about making game development as accessible as possible, whether you're building your first game or shipping your tenth," said head of GameMaker Russell Kay.

“With GMRT, we're making sure that's true for bigger teams, more complex projects, and developers who've never written a line of GML. The engine grows with you now."