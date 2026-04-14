Supercell’s Titan engine: Spanning flagships to "the cheapest, oldest Android handset" in the world

Supercell's game engine Titan is built specifically for mobile.

The engine aims to run well on flagship phones down to the oldest touchscreens still in use.

Supercell has revealed new details about its proprietary game engine Titan while seeking game tech hires.

The engine powers every game Supercell develops and currently serves 300 million monthly users. Yet, "almost nobody outside the company knows it exists".

Sharing details for prospective engineers, Supercell described the engine as "homegrown" and the work as "genuinely unusual", with devoted Titan staff forming one part of a broader game tech team.

Range and requirements

Titan was built and is maintained specifically for mobile with Supercell’s philosophy to reach as many people as possible at the forefront.

This means the engine isn’t just designed with flagship phones in mind but targets a full range of devices, right down to "the cheapest, oldest Android handset someone somewhere in the world is still playing Clash Royale on".

This is one restraint of Titan, as engineers must ensure the engine runs well on hardware many other studios have written off by now. Conversely, Titan benefits from being built from the ground up for mobile, avoiding the need for mobile optimisation as with popular engines like Unity and Unreal.

"By specialising, you allow yourself to avoid a lot of problems entirely," said Supercell engine programmer Edmond Maillard.

Supercell suggested the Titan engine allowed Mo.co to launch last year with almost unprecedented backend rendering support. The studio acknowledged HoYoverse as the only game maker to achieve this level beforehand. More recently, Supercell has developed an algorithm for 3D model compression aiming to outperform what's available in open source.

"We've never really talked about any of this. That's partly because we've always wanted to be known for our games, not what they’re running on," the company stated.

"But it also means a lot of really good engineers have no idea this work exists. We'd like them to know, because we're hiring and the work is genuinely unusual."

Supercell’s portfolio of games running on the Titan engine generated almost €2.7 billion in 2025.

In an interview with PocketGamer.biz, Supercell president Sara Bach shared: "If we want to be one of the very best mobile game companies in the world, great live ops isn't enough".