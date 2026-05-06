Supercell taps action sports filmmaker Ty Evans for Clash Royale short film

The film was directed by action sports filmmaker Ty Evans.

Rhino riding combines Finland’s hobby horsing culture with parkour-inspired movement.

The Hero Dark Prince charges enemy towers while dealing splash damage behind a shield.

Supercell has revealed a cinematic Clash Royale campaign that debuts the Hero Dark Prince card through a short film built around a fictional extreme sport called rhino riding.

Titled “Rhino Life,” the film was directed by action sports filmmaker Ty Evans, whose credits include Pretty Sweet, We Are Blood and The Flat Earth.

It follows a group of athletes across Helsinki and Los Angeles as they develop the emerging sport inspired by Finland’s real-world hobby horsing community.

The campaign blends dressage-style hobby horsing with parkour-inspired movement, creating a street-focused sport featuring tricks such as the Rhino Charge, Three Crown Line and Prince Air.

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The short film stars Finnish hobby horse athlete Alisa alongside parkour athletes Jussi, Darryl, Chloe, Davis and Quintin.

“We had a ride of a time shooting Rhino Life," said director Ty Evans. “The ‘rhino riders’ showed incredible skill and creativity rooted in hobby horsing - a relatively new sport that sparks a lot of conversation.

“It reminded me of being around a community that’s building something not everyone understands yet. There’s a real energy in that, and that feeling came straight back to me while making this film."