Spin Master and Supercell partner on global toy line for Clash and Brawl Stars franchises

Spin Master and Supercell have signed a multi-year toy licensing deal.

The partnership covers Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars.

The product range will include figures, plush toys, and accessories.

Spin Master and Supercell have signed a multi-year global licensing agreement to create a new toy and collectables range based on Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars.

Under the partnership, Spin Master will develop and distribute a collection spanning collectable figures, plush toys, and accessories inspired by the three mobile gaming franchises.

The agreement was brokered by licensing agency WildBrain CPLG on behalf of Supercell and the line is scheduled to launch globally in summer 2027.

New offerings

Spin Master president of toys Doug Wadleigh said the collaboration combines Supercell’s globally recognised game worlds with Spin Master’s experience in adapting digital properties into physical products.

"Supercell has created global franchises with deep character rosters and passionate fanbases," said Wadleigh.

"This collaboration is a perfect match for Spin Master's expertise in translating digital-first properties into innovative toys and collectables. We're ready to bring the action and adventure of Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars for fans ‘IRL’."

Supercell head of global licensing Andrea Fasulo commented: “Spin Master was the perfect partner to make that a reality - a team that truly understands how to bring vibrant gaming worlds to life in ways that will genuinely excite our fans. We can't wait to show them what we're creating together."