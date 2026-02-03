Games emerge as a dominant entry point into youth fandoms in the US and UK

Nearly nine in ten under-18s are connected to at least one fandom.

Age eight is emerging as a key turning point for fandom discovery, with games leading the way.

Games are often discovered earlier than movies, TV, or creators among young audiences.

Games have emerged as the dominant entry point into youth fandoms across the US and UK.

According to a new study by SuperAwesome, 86% of children and teens aged 4 to 18 are connected to a fandom, with gaming consistently acting as both the first point of discovery and the strongest driver of long-term loyalty.

Titles such as Fortnite, Roblox, and Minecraft are ranked among the top fandoms.

The study also describes age eight as a "golden age of discovery", when children transition from early childhood into pre-teen fandoms. Games are often discovered earlier than movies, TV, or creators.

Creator-driven loyalty

Creators also play a central role in sustaining gaming fandoms. Around 48% of under-18s say creators help them stay engaged, with the number rising to almost 60% among younger children.

The report also found that churn is highest between ages four and nine, with 38% of seven to nine-year-olds leaving a fandom. Though many young fans later re-enter through new releases, crossovers, or nostalgia-driven content.

Commercially, the audience is already valuable. 81% of respondents spent money on fandoms in the past three months, with roughly 28% spending £100 or more.

You can access the full report here.