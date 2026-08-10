German trade body calls for stronger political support for Europe's games industry

Game is calling for improved funding, infrastructure and skilled-worker policies.

Germany's proposed tax-based games funding system is identified as a key priority.

The statement calls for proportionate regulation and stronger use of existing games-specific systems.

German trade association Game has issued a call for stronger support for the country and the wider European region to become more competitive as game production locations.

The statement describes games as a cultural asset, innovation driver and economic force, pointing to their influence on culture, technology and society.

It noted that around six in 10 people in Germany play video games, while the global player base has surpassed three billion.

The statement also argued that Germany and Europe are currently too weak as game production locations to fully benefit from a global games market generating more than $200 billion in annual revenue.

Stronger conditions

Game is calling for internationally competitive conditions covering areas including startup funding, production support, infrastructure, skilled-worker training and immigration, games research and location campaigns.

For Germany, it identifies implementation of the tax-based funding system announced in the Federal Government's coalition agreement as the most important current measure.

“Those who lead in game development secure key digital skills for their entire economy, along with highly qualified professionals," read a statement. “A strong domestic games industry therefore becomes crucial for digital sovereignty."

Game is also asking for targeted regulation rather than additional overlapping rules. It argued that existing systems including USK, PEGI and IARC provide effective age protection and consumer guidance, and warns that excessive regulation could create legal uncertainty and reduce investment incentives.

Beyond economic policy, Game is calling for greater use of games and game technologies across society, including education, science and democratic participation.

You can read the full statement here.