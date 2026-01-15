German games sector hits €3.73bn in revenue

Employment in the sector climbed to 14,800 people, reflecting sustained workforce expansion.

Almost nine in ten studios expect public funding to directly boost game development.

Two-thirds of companies anticipate revenue growth as a result of the funding programme.

Germany’s games industry grew sharply between 2018 and 2024, with the number of studios and companies rising by 594 to 948 nationwide.

That's according to a new report published by the German Games Industry Association (Game), which showed that over the same period employment in the sector increased to 14,800 people.

The report also found that total industry revenues grew to €3.73 billion ($4.3bn), underlining the scale and economic impact of the sector’s recent growth.

Game said the growth was largely driven by Germany’s federal games funding programme, which offers studios access to €125 million ($145m) in annual support.

Continuous growth

According to the findings, 87% of studios expect the funding programme to provide additional support for development, while 67% anticipate turnover growth.

A further 63% believe the initiative will improve competitiveness and help secure employment across the sector. Furthermore, the proportion of women working in the German games industry increased from 25% to 30%.

“As the strong growth of the sector in the last several years strikingly shows, when the framework conditions are right, the games industry delivers," said Game managing director Felix Falk.

“'The Federal Games Funding Programme pays off for Germany. But the actual turbo hasn't even been switched on yet. We can only tap Germany's full potential as a games location through a reliable mix of games funding and tax incentives.

“By meeting this international standard, we can take our competitiveness to a new level, giving us the chance to catch up with the top locations worldwide."

You can access the full report here.