Gamescom LATAM 2026 welcomes record 154,000 visitors

Gamescom LATAM held its third event in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Visitor numbers were up 17.5% year-over-year.

The expo welcomed 175 exhibitors, more than 700 studios and 1,100 B2B companies.

Consumer and B2B expo Gamescom LATAM returned to Brazil last week for its third edition and welcomed a record 154,000 visitors over five days between April 29th and May 3rd.

Attendance at the show rose by 17.5% year-over-year as it spent its second year in the newly opened Distrito Anhembi venue in Sao Paulo.

The event featured 400 games, over 60 of which were said to be new releases, with 175 exhibitors from 23 countries. More than 700 studios were at the show, along with 1,100 B2B companies, 1,230 brands and 122 partner institutions.

Organisers claimed more than 13,000 business meetings were held, a rise of 46% from the previous year, with an estimated $180 million in new business.

Companies in attendance at the expo included Supercell, Blizzard Entertainment, Capcom, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, PlayStation, Remedy Entertainment, Riot Games, Roblox, SEGA, Skybound Entertainment, The Pokémon Company and Warner Bros. Games.

Industry connections

“With more than 1,000 game development studios distributed across Brazil, the country demonstrates a unique reach, with creative hubs spread throughout all regions,” said Gamescom LATAM partner and head of B2B Eliana Russi.

“Brazil is already the leading hub for the games industry in the Global South and an extremely strong consumer market. At gamescom latam, our role is to strengthen and expand this ecosystem - connecting investors, buyers, publishers, accelerators and studios from around the world.

“That’s why we bring the best of both national and international production to our audience, while also taking the best of Brazil abroad, boosting IP exports and bringing our stories to a global stage.”

PocketGamer.biz was in attendance at Gamescom LATAM and wrote about some of our key takeaways from the show in our newsletter here. We'll have a full report soon.