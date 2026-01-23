GameSkills opens applications for pan-European advanced training programme for game developers

The programme is backed by a pan-European consortium and co-funded by Creative Europe Media.

GameSkills will tackle six key focus areas, including AI integration, production efficiency and evolving business models.

Participants will follow a curated 48-hour remote curriculum across production, design, tech, assets and business disciplines.

GameSkills has opened applications for a new European advanced training programme for video game professionals.

The initiative is limited to 250 participants from 50 European companies and is backed by a consortium including Gamaste, gamescom dev, Metropolia University of Applied Sciences and others, with co-funding from Creative Europe Media.

It aims to help European game professionals adapt to major technical and market shifts, including AI, through hands-on, expert-led training and peer learning.

GameSkills said it will target six key industry challenges, including AI integration, production efficiency, new business models, accessibility, sustainability and diversity, with a curated 48-hour remote curriculum across core disciplines.

Collaborative approach

The programme also includes an in-person summit at Gamescom Dev in Cologne to support networking, collaboration and business development.

Applications are now open, with selections closing on February 20th 2026, prioritising motivated teams, long-term skills development, gender diversity and studios based in low production capacity European countries.

“GameSkills goes beyond traditional top-down training models by placing peer learning at its core,” said GameSkills project lead Sophie Romano. "Participants will learn not only from leading experts but also from each other; sharing experiences, approaches and solutions across studios, countries and markets.

“This collaborative approach mirrors the realities of today’s industry, where resilience and innovation increasingly rely on shared knowledge and collective intelligence.”

Applications can be submitted from the official website.