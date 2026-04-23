Roblox hires Joost Hagesteijn as first general manager for Europe

Europe has growing importance for Roblox after making $945m in revenue in 2025.

Roblox has hired Joost Hagesteijn to serve as its first general manager for Europe.

Roblox has hired its first general manager for Europe, appointing former Snap Inc executive Joost Hagesteijn to the role.

The position has been newly created in response to Europe’s growing strategic importance for Roblox, as the region has come to account for more than 34 million daily active users. Europe also surpassed North America’s DAUs in the last three months of 2025.

Globally, DAUs averaged 126.5m last year.

Europe also contributed $945m in revenue and $1.4 billion in bookings over the course of 2025.

Building in Europe

Hagesteijn has been hired to lead business operations in Europe. A senior representative, he will oversee Roblox’s strategy in practice day-to-day, working with local teams and partners.

Hagesteijn’s responsibilities will also include helping local studios utilise Roblox tools, helping them scale to commercial success, and championing growth in the region.

He brings experience to the role from Snap Inc, where he worked as general manager for Northern Europe. Hagesteijn led the social media company’s expansion across several countries during his tenure - from 2016 to 2023.

Since then, he has been an advisor to the board at ArabyAds, as well as a member of Capitola and anigma's boards.

"Europe is a powerhouse of creativity and home to one of Roblox’s most engaged communities. I am thrilled to be joining the company at such a pivotal moment to help scale our operations and to ensure that as we grow, we continue to provide a safe, civil and enriching experience for millions of our players and developers across the continent," said Hagesteijn.

Roblox VP of international Zhen Fang commented: "Europe is one of our most important markets and one of the most exciting in terms of creator talent. Joost brings deep expertise in building operations across diverse markets, and his passion for community-centric platforms makes him the ideal leader to drive our next chapter of growth in the region."

Roblox’s workforce saw substantial uplift in 2025, with new members of the team pushing the company beyond 3,000 full-time employees.