Roblox workforce grows 24% to over 3,000 full-time staff

Roblox’s full-time workforce grew from 2,474 in 2024 to 3,065 in 2025.

During the year, experiences like Grow a Garden supported record DAU numbers.

Roblox has warned of a "complex" regulatory environment potentially increasing costs.

Roblox’s workforce increased by 591 full-time staff in 2025, pushing its total headcount beyond 3,000.

As of December 31st, 2025, the platform had 3,065 full-time employees, marking a rise of 24% from the 2,474 members of staff on December 31st, 2024.

This increase in workforce came during a "banner year" for Roblox, with average DAUs increasing by 60 million in 2025. During the year, the platform generated almost $4.9 billion in revenue, a 36% rise over 2024.

Expanding the team

Roblox’s latest financial report highlighted that more than 2,300 Roblox employees work in product and engineering, accounting for around 75% of the full-time workforce. This increase in headcount has come as Roblox commits to "attracting and retaining top-tier talent".

While the number of staff in product and engineering has grown, up from around 1,800 employees in 2024, this has technically reduced the overall percentage of Roblox employees in product and engineering. In 2024, such staff represented 77% of the company.

Still, the rising headcount comes contrary to the games industry’s many layoffs which have long mired the post-pandemic landscape. The trend has also extended to tech companies, such as Google replacing upwards of 1,000 people with AI in 2024.

Meanwhile, Roblox’s increasing headcount came during a time of aggressive focus on AI innovations, building on 12bn hours of human interaction data per month for training.

Within the company’s report, Roblox founder, president and CEO David Baszucki commented on AI’s value in discovery algorithms. It has application in "transforming how users find content and interact with each other".

Last year’s rising headcount also coincided with record-breaking Roblox experiences like Steal a Brainrot and Grow a Garden, which pushed the platform to unprecedented concurrent user numbers. Across the platform’s experiences, this figure peaked above 47m last August.

Meeting modern expectations

Across the company’s operations, Roblox owned more than 200 US patents as of December 31st, with over 350 more pending in the US and overseas.

Elsewhere in the report, Roblox noted the "complex, rapidly evolving and increasingly fragmented regulatory environment". Increasing regulatory focus on child protection and broader online safety were highlighted as high costs for the company, "likely to increase in the future".

"The impact of these regulations may place a disproportionate compliance burden on us relative to larger technology peers with more extensive resources," the report argued.

Last week, Roblox agreed to implement new child safety measures following a deal with Nevada’s attorney general.