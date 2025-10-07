Menu PocketGamer.biz
Roblox’s Steal a Brainrot becomes first game to surpass 25m concurrent players

The experience bested Grow a Garden for the top spot in September, then hit a new industry milestone this October
Aaron Astle
By Aaron Astle
Date Type Companies Involved Key Datapoint
Oct 7, 2025 milestone Roblox 25.2 million concurrent users
  • Steal a Brainrot has hit a record 25.2 million concurrent users.
  • Grow a Garden’s lifetime visits remain higher at 30.1 billion.
Roblox game Steal a Brainrot has hit a record 25.2 million concurrent users, a new milestone for a single Roblox title and the games industry at large.

Just six weeks ago, Steal a Brainrot became the second Roblox game ever to surpass 20m concurrent users, following in the footsteps of Grow a Garden. Now, it has dethroned Grow a Garden as the most concurrently played experience of all time, besting that title’s near 22.4m record.

Steal a Brainrot’s 25.2m concurrent users also marks a new record for concurrent users in any single game, far exceeding Fortnite's 15.3m from late 2020 or Steam’s 3.2m peak with BUPG: Battlegrounds back in 2018.

Top of the pack

Since hitting the 20m milestone this summer, Steal a Brainrot already triumphed over Grow a Garden this September when it hit 24.1m. That figure has only grown in October, with Steal a Brainrot now the only game to ever reach the 25m milestone.

It’s also quickly closing the gap in lifetime visits, at 30.1 billion to Grow a Garden’s 32.2bn. Though, Steal a Brainrot’s average playtime remains at roughly a third of Grow a Garden’s.

"Just when we thought it couldn’t get bigger, Steal a Brainrot broke the gaming record for a second time with an unbelievable 25.2 million concurrent users. Can it go higher?" developer Do Big Studios posted on LinkedIn.

The rise of these two titles through 2025 has caused a major boost to Roblox’s stats platform-wide, with its peak concurrent user count hitting a record 47.4m this August and daily active users surging by 41% this Q2.

This year’s success has helped land Roblox among the top 10 in our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list for 2025, revealed today at PGC Helsinki.

