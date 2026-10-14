Gaming M&A reached $2.4bn across 45 deals in Q3 2026

AI and tools attracted more than 80% of private funding.

Alibaba sold Lingxi Games to Trustar Capital for more than $1.5bn.

Eight new gaming funds worth more than $800m were announced.

Gaming mergers and acquisitions reached $2.4 billion across 45 deals in Q3 2026, while private funding exceeded $1.6bn across 106 rounds.

That's according to Drake Star's Global Gaming Report Q3 2026, which found that gaming AI and tools attracted more than 80% of private funding.

The largest M&A transaction was Alibaba's sale of Lingxi Games to Trustar Capital for more than $1.5bn. Other deals included Kunlun Tech's sale of mobile chess and card developer Xianlai Interactive Entertainment for around $105 million.

Also listed was Corsair's acquisition of sim racing hardware maker Trak Racer, and Tripledot Studios' purchase of Supersonic from Unity.

Private funding was led by Meshy, which raised $400m, followed by General Intuition with $220m, Blacknut with $215m, Nex with $150m and VAST's Tripo AI with $150m.

Market outlook

The quarter also saw eight new funds announced, worth more than $800m. These included vgames' $500m user acquisition financing platform and Makers Fund IV.

Over the 12 months to Q3 2026, Arcadia and General Catalyst led large-fund activity, while Impact46, Merak and SISU were the most active seed investors. Sony and Kakao led among strategic investors.

Looking ahead, Drake Star expects M&A activity to remain strong through the end of 2026 as buyers pursue established IP, scale and recurring revenue. It also expects continued investment in AI, development tools, 3D content creation and infrastructure.

The report adds that GTA VI's planned November 19th launch could boost investor sentiment across the gaming industry heading into 2027. You can access the full report here.