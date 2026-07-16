Gaming financings surpass $2.5bn in strongest quarter of the past 12 months

The quarter recorded 96 private funding rounds driven by AI, AdTech and hardware.

More than 10 new gaming funds worth over $2bn were announced during Q2.

Drake Star expects M&A momentum to continue through the end of 2026.

Gaming financings reached more than $2.5 billion across Q2 2026, making it the strongest quarter of the past 12 months and the second-highest by disclosed value in the last three years.

That's according to Drake Star's Global Gaming Q2 2026 Report, which found that the quarter's financing activity was driven by large investments in gaming AI, AdTech and hardware across 96 disclosed private funding rounds.

AppsFlyer secured the largest disclosed round at more than $1bn, followed by General Intuition ($320 million), Decart ($300m), Tripo AI ($200m) and Palmer Luckey's ModRetro ($145m). Other companies raising capital included Chess.com, Grand Games, Astrocade and GreaterThan Group.

The report also showed that gaming mergers and acquisitions remained healthy with 51 announced deals. Notable transactions included Supercell's acquisition of Metacore, Playstack's acquisition by TPG's investment vehicle IMC, Atari's purchase of Hipster Whale, and the CCP Games management buyout from Pearl Abyss.

Public market activity was led by Liftoff Mobile's $502m IPO and Stillfront's $210m debt financing. MTG's PlaySimple Games also announced plans for a $350m IPO, while Embracer revealed plans to spin off Fellowship Entertainment.

Positive outlook

More than 10 new gaming-focused funds worth over $2bn were also announced during the quarter, including Shamrock's Content Fund 3, Kensei Capital and Yolo, while Griffin Partners and vgames launched financing funds for indie developers.

Looking ahead, Drake Star expects gaming M&A activity to remain strong through the end of the year, supported by continued mid-market deal-making and selected larger acquisitions by strategic buyers and private equity firms.

The report also forecasts continued financing momentum across AI, tools, infrastructure and user-generated content supported by the announcement of more than $2 billion in new funds during the quarter.

Investor interest in gaming equities is also expected to increase as GTA 6 approaches its planned November 2026 launch.

You can access the full report here.