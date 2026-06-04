Liftoff Mobile prices IPO at $3.83bn valuation

The company priced shares at $23, above its targeted $20 to $22 range.

Liftoff serves 878 customers reaching 1.4bn daily active users.

The platform supports 167,000 active SDK apps across the mobile ecosystem.

Liftoff Mobile has gone public at a $3.83 billion valuation, in its initial public offering on the Nasdaq that raised $437 million.

The Blackstone-backed mobile marketing and monetisation company priced its IPO above its targeted range, selling 19m shares at $23 each.

Shares began trading on June 4th, 2026, under the ticker symbol LFTO, with the offering expected to close on June 5th, subject to customary conditions.

The company reported that its core advertising revenue increased 40% in the nine months ended September 30th, and its platform now reaches around 1.4bn daily active users worldwide.

Liftoff said it intends to use proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding debt under its senior secured term loan facility, with the remaining funds allocated to general corporate purposes and offering expenses.

Platform growth

Investment funds affiliated with General Atlantic were allocated approximately 1.3m shares in the offering. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley served as joint lead book-running managers.

Founded in Redwood City, California, Liftoff provides performance marketing and monetisation tools that help mobile app developers acquire users and scale their businesses.

Liftoff serves 878 demand-side customers with a combined 1.4 billion daily active users, and has 167,000 active SDK apps across its network. The company was formed when Blackstone combined portfolio companies Liftoff and Vungle in 2021.