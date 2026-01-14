Liftoff files for IPO in the US

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are leading the offering, supported by a broad banking syndicate.

Adtech firm Liftoff Mobile has publicly filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.

The Redwood City, California-based company said the proposed offering remains subject to market conditions and regulatory approval, with no assurance on timing, size, or pricing.

If completed, Liftoff plans to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol LFTO. Also, proceeds from the IPO would be used for general corporate purposes and to repay outstanding debt.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are acting as lead underwriters for the offering, alongside a broader syndicate of banks.

Private equity backing

Formed in 2021 through the merger of Liftoff and Vungle, Liftoff operates an AI-enabled platform offering end-to-end performance marketing and monetisation solutions for the mobile app economy.

The company is backed by private equity firm Blackstone, which retains majority ownership following the sale of a minority stake to General Atlantic last year.

The filing comes as IPO activity is expected to pick up in 2026, driven by anticipated interest rate cuts and improving investor appetite for risk.