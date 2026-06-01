Atari acquires Crossy Road creator Hipster Whale in deal worth up to $39.3m

Atari is acquiring Crossy Road developer Hipster Whale in a deal worth up to $39.3m.

Crossy Road has surpassed 340m downloads since its debut.

Matt Hall is expected to take a leadership role within Atari's mobile games division.

Hipster Whale reported $8.28m in revenue over the past 12 months.

Atari has agreed to acquire Australian mobile games studio Hipster Whale in a deal worth up to $39.3 million.

The purchase includes an initial consideration of $29.3m, consisting of $26m in cash and $3.3m in newly issued Atari shares.

The agreement also includes a contingent earn-out of up to $10m over the next three years based on Hipster Whale's future performance.

Atari said it expects the acquisition to be completed in the coming days as it looks to strengthen its mobile development and publishing business.

Hipster Whale brings a pipeline of projects based on established intellectual properties, while gaining access to Atari's publishing, distribution, licensing, hardware, and commercialisation expertise.

Track record

Founded in 2014 by Matt Hall and Andy Sum, Melbourne based Hipster Whale is best known for Crossy Road, which has surpassed 340m downloads since launch.

The studio has also developed titles including Pac-Man 256 and Disney Crossy Road through partnerships with Bandai Namco and Disney.

Atari also expects co-founder Matt Hall to take a leadership role overseeing its growing mobile development efforts.

For the twelve months ending January 31st, 2026, Hipster Whale reported revenue of $8.28m and EBITDA of $4.63m.