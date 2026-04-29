Atari acquires Implicit Conversions to expand retro game preservation efforts

Syrup engine enables ports without original source code.

More than 100 classic titles have already been re-released.

Mobile likely part of broader modern platform push.

Atari has acquired emulation specialist Implicit Conversions in a push to bring classic games to modern platforms.

The studio is known for its proprietary Syrup engine, which enables older titles, particularly from the 32-bit era, to run on contemporary hardware even without original source code.

Its technology complements Atari’s existing emulation stack, including tools developed by Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios.

Expanding retro strategy

The Implicit Conversions team has already helped reintroduce more than 100 legacy titles across modern systems. With this acquisition, Atari aims to redirect that effort across its own catalogue and partner IP.

Moreover, Atari said the move supports its long-term focus on preservation and accessibility, with Implicit Conversions expected to play a key role in bringing more classic titles to new audiences.

“Implicit Conversions’ ability to work with 32-bit era games using their proprietary Syrup engine complements our existing expertise with 8 and 16-bit era games,” said Atari CEO Wade Rosen.

“We now have an enviable suite of proprietary tools, and more engineering talent that will enable us to continue to expand our capabilities across our own catalogue as well as the back catalogues of our IP partners.”

Implicit Conversions cofounder Robin Lavallée commented: “Implicit Conversions, Atari and their amazing studios have a shared passion for retro games, and a shared belief that accessibility is the cornerstone of preservation.

“We look forward to sharing our expertise and introducing even more important classic titles to new audiences.”