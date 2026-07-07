Stillfront extends €60 million loan facility until 2028 amid CEO search

CFO Emily Villatte said the extension strengthens Stillfront's debt maturity profile.

The agreement comes as Stillfront searches for a new CEO.

Alexis Bonte will remain in the role until a successor is appointed.

Stillfront has extended its unsecured €60 million ($68.5m) term loan facility with Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK) by an additional year.

The extension pushes its maturity date to September 2028 as the publisher continues its search for a new CEO following the departure of Alexis Bonte.

The company said it has signed an amendment and extension agreement with SEK, with changes also made to align the facility's terms with its separate unsecured revolving credit facility announced on April 28th, 2026.

Chief financial officer Emily Villatte said the extension follows the company's bond refinancing and the amendment and extension of its revolving credit facility earlier this year.

Leadership transition

The financing update comes as Stillfront announced that Bonte and its board had agreed to begin a CEO succession process, with Bonte remaining in the role until a replacement is appointed.

Bonte joined Stillfront in 2017 and became interim CEO in October 2024 before being appointed permanently in March 2025. During his tenure, the publisher reorganised into three business divisions covering Europe, North America and MENA/APAC.

Stillfront, which owns Goodgame Studios, Jawaker and Babil Games, reported a 14% decline in Q1 net revenue to SEK 1.3 billion ($143.9m). The company also recorded declines in both daily active users and monthly active users.

“We are pleased to have extended the term loan facility with SEK until September 2028," said Stillfront CFO Emily Villatte.

“Following our bond refinancing and the amendment and extension of our RCF earlier this spring, this extension further strengthens Stillfront’s debt maturity profile and allows us to maintain a diversified financing platform."