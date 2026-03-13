Stillfront announces change to Nomination Committee ahead of AGM

The committee will now consist of representatives from Laureus Capital and Knuth Capital.

Laureus Capital and Knuth Capital together hold around 23% of Stillfront’s shares and voting rights.

The two investors have requested an extraordinary general meeting to elect a new board and chairman.

Swedish games company Stillfront Group has made changes to its Nomination Committee ahead of the company’s annual general meeting set for May 13th, 2026.

The update follows the resignation of Roger Storm, who represented Handelsbanken Fonder on the committee. Storm has stepped down from the position with immediate effect.

Following the change, the Nomination Committee will now consist of Christian Wawrzinek, appointed by Laureus Capital GmbH, and Mohamad Haj Hasan, appointed by Knuth Capital LLC FZ.

Proposed changes

The development comes shortly after Laureus Capital and Knuth Capital, Stillfront’s two largest shareholders, formally requested an extraordinary general meeting to elect a new board of directors and chairman.

Together, the firms represent around 23% of the company’s total shares and voting rights.

Moreover, the shareholders have proposed a six-member board including Lars-Johan Jarnheimer as chairman and Erik Forsberg as deputy chairman, alongside Maria Hedengren, Mohammad Alhaj Hasan, Waleed Tuffaha and Thomas Vollmöller.

Stillfront said its current board will issue a formal notice convening the extraordinary meeting within two weeks, in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act.