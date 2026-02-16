Stillfront’s top shareholders call for extraordinary meeting to elect new board and chair

The requested changes would see three current directors, including chair Katarina Bonde, not stand for re-election.

Stillfront’s board is expected to issue a formal notice for the meeting within two weeks under Swedish Companies Act rules.

The move signals a potential board reset at the Swedish games group amid shareholder pressure.

Stillfront Group has received a formal request from its two largest shareholders to convene an extraordinary general meeting to elect a new board of directors and chair.

Laureus Capital GmbH and Knuth Capital LLC FZ, which together represent approximately 23% of the total shares and voting rights in Stillfront, have jointly called for the meeting.

The shareholders have proposed a six-member board comprising Lars-Johan Jarnheimer, who is also proposed as chairman, Erik Forsberg as deputy chairman, alongside Maria Hedengren, Mohammad Alhaj Hasan, Waleed Tuffaha and Thomas Vollmöller.

Stillfront said its current board will issue a formal notice convening the extraordinary general meeting within two weeks, in line with the Swedish Companies Act.

Board shuffle

The move signals a potential reshaping of the company’s leadership. Current board members Katarina Bonde, Marcus Jacobs and David Nordberg will not be available for re-election at the proposed meeting.

Stillfront’s existing board, as listed on its website, includes Bonde, Forsberg, Hedengren, Jacobs, Jarnheimer and Nordberg.