Stillfront names Emily Villatte CFO as early transition takes effect

Tim Holland resumes his position as Deputy Group CFO after serving as interim CFO.

Her appointment follows Stillfront’s restructuring into Europe, North America, and MENA/APAC units.

Villatte aims to support Stillfront’s growth strategy and strengthen player experience and shareholder value.

Swedish games company Stillfront Group has confirmed that Emily Villatte has officially assumed her duties as chief financial officer as of December 8th 2025.

The news comes ahead of her previously scheduled January 7th, 2026 start date. With the transition now complete, Villatte also joins the company’s executive management team.

Villatte brings more than 15 years of experience across tech growth, financial services and operational leadership.

Before joining Stillfront, she spent six years at Acast as CFO and deputy CEO. Prior to that, she held senior roles at JLT Group for 12 years, culminating in COO and CFO roles in Northern Europe.

Tim Holland returns to his role as Deputy Group CFO after serving as interim CFO.

New operating structure

Villatte’s appointment follows a few months after Stillfront’s decision to split its operations into three business areas as it looks to raise revenue and profitability.

Those divisions include Europe, North America, and MENA/APAC, each of which is reported as a separate segment.

“I am excited to join Stillfront as Group CFO," said Villatte. “Stillfront has had an impressive journey and has taken a strong position in the global gaming market,” said Villatte.

“I look forward to contributing my experience in financial and operational leadership to continue the company's strategic development and to support the talented team at Stillfront to deliver great player experiences and shareholder value.”