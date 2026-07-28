Garena reveals Free Fire Daybreak anime for Spring 2027 release

A new key visual has been released, with the official trailer arriving later this week.

The story follows Kelly as she uncovers the mystery behind Project Bloom.

Studio CANDYBOX is producing the animation.

Garena and Kadokawa Corporation have revealed that the anime adaptation of the mobile game Garena Free Fire has officially been titled Free Fire Daybreak.

The series, which is being co-produced through a joint investment by the two companies, is scheduled to premiere in Spring 2027. It will be broadcast and streamed worldwide, including in Japan.

Alongside the announcement, the companies unveiled the anime's key visual and confirmed that the official promotional trailer will debut later this week.

Set in the futuristic metropolis of New Dawn, Free Fire Daybreak follows protagonist Kelly, who awakens with no memory of her past before becoming entangled in Horizon Corporation's mysterious Project Bloom.

Story revealed

The newly released key visual introduces Kelly alongside Hayato and Moco as they prepare to confront the challenges ahead.

It also offers an early glimpse of Kelly after awakening a special ability known as "Limit Break," which is capable of unlocking anything that has been sealed away.

The anime follows Kelly as fragments of her memories return and she joins new allies to uncover the conspiracy surrounding Horizon Corporation while confronting forces threatening the future of New Dawn.

Free Fire Daybreak is being animated by studio Candybox, with Ken Takahashi serving as director, Hotaru Asafuji handling series composition and screenplay, and Kouji Fujimoto (Sus4 Inc.) composing the music.