Global app installs rose 11% in H1 2025 as APAC led growth

Gaming apps led all sectors with a growth score of 45.8, driven by hyper-casual and hybrid-casual titles.

India topped global rankings with a growth score of 52.2, leading the world in app growth.

Nordic markets outperformed larger European economies in engagement and retention.

Argentina and Colombia drove rapid growth in LATAM, while Türkiye anchored MENAT.

App installs rose 11% and user sessions 10% year-over-year in the first half of 2025.

That's according to Adjust's 2025 Mobile App Growth report, which showed that games were the top-performing app segment this H1 with a growth score of 45.8, driven by strong performance in hypercasual and hybridcasual genres.

Publication apps ranked second with a 30.8 score, while utilities ranked third at 27.

Global growth in games showed significant regional contrasts as India led with a growth score of 52.2. Nordic countries also outperformed larger European markets, as Argentina and Colombia drove LATAM’s rise, and Türkiye led in MENAT.

Growth regions

APAC and LATAM emerged as the fastest-growing regions, with APAC leading through a score of 45.

Strong performance in India (49) and Indonesia (43.1) drove expansion across games and non-games, supported by high install volumes, strong engagement and low acquisition costs.

LATAM ranked fourth globally with a score of 30.5, led by Argentina (34.9) with its cost-efficient user acquisition. In the MENAT region (33.3), Türkiye and Saudi Arabia stood out as key growth markets.

Moreover, Europe maintained steady performance with an overall growth score of 32.4, driven by strong retention and monetisation. Smaller Nordic markets like Finland and Denmark (29.1) outperformed larger economies such as France (26.6) and the UK (26.3).

North America, with a Growth Score of 27.3, experienced slower expansion but remained a high-value retention market, driven by ARPU optimisation and advanced monetisation rather than new user growth.

“The challenge for marketers today isn’t a lack of data; it’s knowing which signals matter most,” said Adjust director of content and insights Tiahn Wetzler.

“With engagement and retention just as critical as install volume and cost efficiency, Adjust has released a growth score as a benchmark that provides the clarity marketers need to prioritise investments, capture opportunities and sustain growth in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

The full report can be found here.