Report: Global app installs climbed 10% in 2025 as sessions rose 7% year-over-year

Hyper casual titles posted 4% install growth and 31% higher sessions.

Average session length for casual games rose 15% to 26 minutes.

Gaming recorded the highest ATT opt-in rate at 39%.

Global app installs rose 10% year over year in 2025 while sessions increased 7% to mark continued growth in mobile engagement worldwide.

That’s according to Adjust’s annual Mobile App Trends 2026 report, which showed sustained momentum across business, commerce and entertainment apps.

Casual games recorded 19% install growth alongside a 37% increase in sessions, while hypercasual titles saw installs rise 4% and sessions jump 31%. Session lengths for casual games increased 15% to 26 minutes.

The report also found that global app tracking transparency (ATT) opt-in rates among iOS users climbed to 38% in Q1 2026, up from 35% a year earlier. Gaming led at 39%, while publications recorded one of the biggest gains, rising from 18% to 26%.

Constant shifts

The company predicts consumers will become increasingly multi-platform in 2026, driving demand for more integrated analytics and measurement tools.

The report also outlined how AI has shifted from a strategic add-on to core infrastructure, embedding data analysis, audience segmentation and generative tools directly into marketing and measurement systems.

“Sustainable app growth will depend on capturing user journeys across web, app and other connected environments,” said Adjust marketing director Tiahn Wetzler. “It’s no longer sufficient to view users in device silos when we know that conversion is influenced by multiple touchpoints.

“Uncovering what those touchpoints are, the amount of influence they hold, and how you can seamlessly guide users between them will empower effective budget allocation, better ROI, and real business impact from marketing.”

You can access the full report here.