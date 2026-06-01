Global Game Jam launches micro-missions pilot to connect indie studios with emerging talent

Global Game Jam and Endless Foundation have launched a pilot programme to link indie studios with emerging game development talent through short-form paid tasks.

These micro-projects cover artwork, audio production and QA testing, with assignments typically completed in under 48 hours.

The programme aims to engage more than 500 participants globally and generate up to 2,000 paid micro-project assignments in its first year.

Global Game Jam and Endless Foundation have launched a new pilot programme to support indie studios and emerging games talent.

The GGJ micro-missions: Small projects, big impact initiative will connect indie studios with emerging talent through short-form paid micro-projects covering art, audio, and QA testing.

The aim is to tackle two industry challenges, one being short-term production support for studios and the other being limited opportunities for new talent to gain experience in the industry.

The pilot will allow indie studios to post smaller, task-based requests that can be completed within 48 hours. Selected participants will gain paid opportunities, real-world experience and materials to share in their own portfolios, while studios receive original creative assets and QA support.

Micro-grants and QA testing

Over the next year, Global Game Jam will provide microgrants of up to $2500 to at least 25 indie studios. These studios will create micro-projects in collaboration with GGJ and recruit participants from the global community.

The programme is expected to engage over 500 participants worldwide and to generate between 1,500 and 2,000 paid micro-projects in the first year.

Art and audio contributors will be paid between $50 and $100 per assignment, while QA testers can receive $25 to $50, in addition to onboarding and bug-reporting training.

QA testing itself will be coordinated through a shared Bugzilla system managed by Global Game Jam, where bug reports can be submitted and automatically forwarded to the studio.

GGJ micro-missions is currently in a pre-launch phase with an interest form available for sign-up.