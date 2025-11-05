Google and Epic reach proposed settlement to open Android app store access

Developers will be able to offer alternative in-app and web payment methods.

Google will cap service fees on alternative payments at 9% or 20%.

The settlement still requires approval from the judge overseeing the case.

Google and Epic Games have jointly filed a proposed agreement with a US judge on app store changes that could give developers and consumers more choice.

Both companies submitted the proposal in connection with Epic’s 2020 antitrust lawsuit, which accused Google of monopolising app distribution and in-app payments on Android.

The new proposal will now let users download and install third-party app stores, provided they meet updated security and safety requirements.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney praised the settlement, calling it “awesome” and saying it reinforces Android’s vision as an open platform.

“Google has made an awesome proposal, subject to court approval, to open up Android in the US Epic v Google case and settle our disputes," Sweeney wrote in a post.

“It genuinely doubles down on Android's original vision as an open platform to streamline competing store installs globally, reduce service fees for developers on Google Play, and enable third-party in-app and web payments.

“This is a comprehensive solution, which stands in contrast to Apple’s model of blocking all competing stores and leaving payments as the only vector for competition. The public filings are live."

Pending approval

Although Google has continued to deny wrongdoing, the proposed settlement still needs approval from the judge who oversaw Epic’s 2023 jury win.

The judge also previously ordered broad Play Store reforms that Google argued were excessive and could undermine security and competitiveness.

As for developers, they will be able to steer users to alternative payment methods in-app and through external links. Google's 9% to 20% service fee for third-party billing applies specifically to new app installs following the injunction.

Google said the proposed changes will expand developer choice, lower fees, and boost competition while maintaining user safety, and that the settlement would resolve its litigation with Epic if approved.