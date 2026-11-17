Arknights: Endfield has won Google Play’s Best Game at the Best of Play awards 2026.

Moonlight Peaks, Warframe, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, Zenless Zone Zero, Subway Surfers City and Sea of Stars also picked up awards.

Arknights: Endfield has won Best Game at Google Play’s annual Best of Play awards.

The title was selected for its story, mechanics, combat, characters, visuals and more, combining into what Google Play VP and general manager Sam Bright described as "a truly unique experience".

Gryphline’s action RPG launched this January as the follow-up to highly successful tower defence game Arknights. Estimates suggest Endfield surpassed $125 million in gross player spending between the major mobile stores in its first six months, with total earnings likely even higher when including other platforms and payment options.

Category winners

Arknights: Endfield won Best Game while Notability: AI & PDF Notes won Best App, a digital notebook built natively for Android. Other winners in game categories included Moonlight Peaks as Best Cross-Device Game, Warframe as Best Multiplayer, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor as Best Indie and Zenless Zone Zero as Best Ongoing.

Sea of Stars picked up Best Story after being ported to mobile this year. Its developer Sabotage Studio also ranked in PocketGamer.biz’s recent Top 30 Canada Game Makers of 2026.

Finally, Sybo’s Subway Surfers City earned the award for Best Pick Up & Play. Before its February launch, studio director Rafael Rodrigues spoke with us about plans to build Subway Surfers City into something new for the endless runner space, designed as a complementary experience to the original Subway Surfers.

The Best of Play awards as a whole aimed to celebrate creativity and innovation across apps, books and games. Reflecting on the year, Bright said: "In games, studios continue to weave rich narratives into core gameplay, but at a larger scale, with optimisations that let players jump between phones, tablets and PCs."