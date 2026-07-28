Arknights: Endfield surpasses $125m in six months on mobile

Arknights: Endfield has made 41% of its mobile earnings from players in Japan.

The game has outpaced the original Arknights to the $100 million mark.

Gryphline’s action RPG Arknights: Endfield has earned an estimated $126.7 million between the major mobile app stores since its launch six months ago.

Since releasing on January 22nd, 2026, Arknights: Endfield has made the largest share of its mobile earnings from players in Japan. The country has contributed 41% of player spending between Google Play and the App Store, followed by China’s 28% contribution.

During its first half-year, the US ranked third at just 9% of global spending, according to AppMagic estimates.

Overall spending is likely higher when including alternative stores, platforms and payment methods. Arknights: Endfield is also available on PC and PS5, Android stores in China and has a web shop.

One alternative payment method at launch was PayPal, but that same day a glitch erroneously charged certain players - leading to refunds and a disabling of this option.

Despite this issue, Arknights: Endfield still achieved high spending between Google Play and the App Store on release, with $2.8m generated on launch day and $4.7m on day two. This second day, January 23rd, remains the game’s most lucrative day on mobile to date.

Monthly money

Arknights: Endfield marks the IP’s first game-based expansion beyond mobile. Long-awaited, it achieved 35m pre-registrations across platforms and features cross-progression, targeting a broader audience than the original mobile-exclusive Arknights.

The new spinoff took slightly more than three months to hit the $100m mark on mobile, half of which was made in its first month. Spending declined sharply in month two to $25.1m, remained stable in month three at $22.9m, but fell by a major 67% in month four to just $7.6m.

In fact, Endfield’s sixth month was its first to see growth since the game’s launch. Earnings increased by 72% compared to month five, returning to eight figures. The rise during month six came with spending spikes on June 26th when version 1.3 phase two launched, and on July 16th with version 1.4.

The latter update also commenced half-year anniversary celebrations, with spending up 257% day-over-day and reaching $1.7m. New character Arcane was added to the gacha.

Like Endfield, the original Arknights also has its most lucrative audience in Japan, accounting for 62% of its lifetime mobile revenue. Unlike the newcomer, its second most-lucrative mobile audience is the US, making up 15% of spending. South Korea ranks third at 10%.

The original Arknights also differs from the new 3D action title in that the predecessor falls into the 2D tower defence genre. It released in China in 2019 and globally in 2020, taking a full 12 months from that Chinese release to hit the $100m milestone between the major mobile stores.

It now verges on $1 billion in lifetime mobile spending, having helped establish Arknights as a brand over the years with three anime seasons, ultimately leading to spinoff game Arknights: Endfield.

Read more about Arknights: Endfield on our sister site, PocketGamer.com.