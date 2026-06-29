Umamusume: Pretty Derby races to $100m on mobile in one year overseas

Umamusume: Pretty Derby has earned $105.7 million in gross mobile player spending in its first year outside of Japan.

The Brand New Friends story update and Kitasan Black Support Card gacha banner spurred on daily player spending to a record $2.2m globally on July 16th, 2025.

Horse girl gacha game Umamusume: Pretty Derby has raced past $100 million in gross player spending in one year overseas.

Cygames’ Japanese title first launched in its home country back in 2021, picking up billions before its expansion to the global market in 2025. The game was let out the gates worldwide on June 26th last year and has earned $105.7m on mobile outside Japan in the full year since.

According to AppMagic estimates, Umamusume: Pretty Derby’s international player spending still accounts for just 5% of lifetime revenue. To date, the gacha giant sits at $2.8bn in global mobile revenue, achieved in slightly over five years.

Out of the gate

Umamusume: Pretty Derby made $20.2m in its first month on mobile outside Japan. Its second month overseas was its most lucrative, having generated $22.5m between Google Play and the App Store. One month later, that revenue halved to just $10.4m and hasn’t surpassed seven figures since.

The US has led spending over the year, having contributed $74.3m of the $105.7m overseas total, or 70%. Canada ranks second at $5.7m in spending, 5% of the international total. Australia takes bronze at almost $4.3m, or 4%.

Notably, while the US has contributed more than two-thirds of international earnings on mobile, the market still accounts for just 3% of lifetime revenue when including Japan.

On a daily spending basis, the title saw its first revenue peak overseas during its global expansion, from $178,000 on launch day to $256,000 on June 28th, 2025. Weeks later, on July 16th, international spending rocketed to $2.2m coinciding with the Brand New Friends story update and Kitasan Black Support Card gacha banner.

This remains Umamusume’s most lucrative day on mobile outside of Japan, with spending having taken three weeks to fall back to pre-update levels. Since then, daily spending has rarely surpassed $600,000 and has yet to hit $500,000 on any day in 2026.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era released in cinemas across North America on February 27th, but even this doesn't appear to have triggered a clear spending surge on mobile around that time.

The closest it came was on March 12th, when the second wave of anniversary content dropped in-game. It brought a gacha banner featuring characters Kitasan Black and Matikanetannhauser as well as a sandbox-like career mode called Trackblazer and story event Flying Run-Up.

Overlapping with its first overseas anniversary, Umamusume: Pretty Derby is currently running a collaboration with Sega’s StarHorse4, introducing new stamps, songs and an increased number of Daily Race Tickets.

Last year, PocketGamer.biz spoke with Cygames after the international rollout: "To be honest, we weren't sure how a game inspired by Japanese horse racing culture would be received overseas, especially in Western markets," the team admitted.

"However, we've been pleasantly surprised by the overwhelmingly positive reactions from so many regions around the world."

We also caught up with the Umamusume: Pretty Derby movie director Ken Yamamoto on adapting the IP to the big screen.

Read more about Umamusume: Pretty Derby on our sister site, PocketGamer.com. You can also get more insights on the Asian games market at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th, 2026.