Umamusume: Pretty Derby hits $2.5bn after most lucrative day in four years

Umamusume: Pretty Derby has generated $2.5bn between Google Play and the App Store.

The title had its strongest day in four years on August 24th, 2025.

Cygames’ flagship horse girl racer Umamusume: Pretty Derby has surpassed $2.5 billion in lifetime player spending on mobile.

According to AppMagic's latest estimates, the milestone was reached between Google Play and App Store spending on September 24th, 2025. When including alternative app stores and other platforms, the gacha giant’s true revenue total is likely even higher.

After launching in Japan in February 2021, Umamusume: Pretty Derby took the country by storm and went on to become its top-grossing game of 2021 and 2022.

This June, four years after release, the anime-style title finally galloped onto the global stage with an English localisation and worldwide rollout.

Gaining ground?

The final sprint to $2.5bn has been bolstered by Umamusume’s global expansion, with 29% of last month’s revenue having come from overseas. Though Japan remains the game’s most lucrative market by far at 97% of lifetime mobile spending, international spend has totalled $55.3 million over the past three months.

This overseas contribution has been led by the US, a market which has spent $37.2m in the mobile game since June 26th. Canada’s spending follows at just $3.4m.

Most of Umamusume’s $2.5bn, then, has been generated over the game’s longer history in Japan. It generated its first $1bn in the country before its one-year anniversary, picked up $577.1m more in year two, and $395.9m in year three.

Despite clear declines year-over-year, Umamusume hit the $2bn mark early in year four, during March 2024, some months before the English version was announced. And, although the global launch hasn’t propelled monthly earnings back to their year-one highs, it has helped push Umamusume to its third-best daily revenue ever.

On August 24th, 2025, Umamusume generated $4.46m on mobile, its highest single-day sum since making $4.47m on August 21st, 2021.

This latest high coincided with a Legend Race against Vodka, new additions to the gacha, and the start of the 4.5-year anniversary celebration in Japan.

With over four months still to go before the game's fifth anniversary, this year may also prove to break Umamusume's trending decline, already at $232.3m in revenue versus last year's $295.6m 12-month sum.

We interviewed Cygames about this global expansion and finding success overseas.

They shared: "To be honest, we weren't sure how a game inspired by Japanese horse racing culture would be received overseas, especially in Western markets. However, we've been pleasantly surprised by the overwhelmingly positive reactions from so many regions around the world."

