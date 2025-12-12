Umamusume: Pretty Derby wins Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2025

Cygames’ Umamusume: Pretty Derby won the accolade for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2025.

The popular title was first released in Japan in 2021. Earlier this year, the game was released worldwide.

Umamusume beat out finalists including Destiny: Rising, Persona 5: The Phantom X, Sonic Rumble, and Wuthering Waves.

We interviewed the team at Cygames earlier this year about the development of Umamusume: Pretty Derby and how it wasn't sure a game inspired by Japanese horse racing culture would be received overseas.

Mobile recognition

Elsewhere, Cygames parent company CyberAgent ranked 23rd in the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025.