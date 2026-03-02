The future of Xbox and Pokémon's 30th anniversary | Week in Mobile Games podcast

Subscribe on your favourite podcast provider

PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple and news editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 85th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On this week’s show we discuss:

The Xbox leadership changes and what it means for Microsoft's games division.

Pokémon's 30th anniversary.

The UK ASA's decision to issue an enforcement notice on loot box transparency for mobile game ads and store listings.

Blizzard's reveal of Overwatch Rush - Another MOBA?!

Our big interview with the director of the Umamusume: Pretty Derby movie.

