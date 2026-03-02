Hot Five: Overwatch Rush unveiled, Arknights: Endfield’s $46m month, and "bad news for Xbox"

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Arknights: Endfield makes $46m in first month on mobile

Arknights: Endfield made $46 million in its first month between Google Play and the App Store.

According to AppMagic estimates, App Store purchases accounted for 61% of that sum, while Android gamers contributed the remaining 39% on Google Play.

2) Blizzard unveils Overwatch Rush "specifically for mobile players"

Overwatch Rush is a new mobile spinoff set in the Overwatch universe.

The title was revealed with gameplay from an early development build, confirmed to be in the hands of a dedicated Blizzard team with "deep mobile experience".

3) Türkiye backs games studios with array of new incentives and financial support

Türkiye has launched changes to its technology incentive framework with a new, unified support model altering how mobile game studios access state backing.

Among the new rules is a change expanding user acquisition and marketing support.

4) "Bad news for Xbox": Analysts react to the leadership shakeup at Microsoft's games division

Following news of Phil Spencer’s retirement after 38 years at Microsoft, among other shakeups, industry analysts have weighed in on expectations for the future of Xbox.

"Spencer understood the gaming ecosystem from the inside. Sharma understands platforms and scale from the outside. Gaming might become subordinate to Microsoft's horizontal AI ambitions rather than treated as a category with its own logic and culture," said Aldora CEO Joost van Dreunen.

5) Umamusume: Pretty Derby movie director talks creative decisions and adapting games to the big screen

Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era released in North American theatres on Friday, February 27th.

We spoke with the film’s director Ken Yamamoto about the creation process, adapting a game IP for screen and anime’s position in the broader transmedia trend.

"Despite being based on an existing IP, I felt the project offered a surprisingly high degree of creative freedom," he said.