Hot Five: Arknights: Endfield approaches $100m, Xbox mobile store still in development, and government support becomes a priority

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Arknights: Endfield approaches $100m on mobile in three months

Gryphline’s gacha Arknights: Endfield has generated almost $100 million in its first three months on the App Store and Google Play.

Japan has been the highest-spending market on mobile thus far at $39.4m, or 41% of global spend.

2) The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin nears $10m in one month on mobile

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin generated $9.3m during its first month on mobile, with 59% of that sum coming from Japan.

Netmarble has confirmed plans to launch new content updates every three weeks, expecting to continuously introduce new regions.

3) Microsoft says Xbox mobile store “not dead” despite stalled rollout

Microsoft reiterated that its Xbox mobile store is still in development despite signs that the project has stalled.

"Xbox will be where the world plays and creates," said Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma. "We will build a global platform that connects players and creators everywhere."

4) “Government support has moved from a nice-to-have benefit to a priority”: The Mobile Mavens on where games studios choose to build

Our Mobile Mavens weighed in on the importance of government backing amid rising development costs rising and investment challenges.

"Government support has moved from a 'nice-to-have' benefit to a priority. In the mobile sector, where user acquisition costs are skyrocketing and app stores are ever more competitive, the financial and regulatory environment of a region is now a primary aspect for investment and business creation," said Scottish Games Network founder and director Brian Baglow.

5) King president Todd Green talks new game development, competition and "doubling down" on the casual market

We visited King’s London headquarters to speak with president Todd Green about operations under Activision Blizzard and Microsoft, game development and doubling down on casual.

"There are more games in the market, and we’ve been trying to find big bets, new and innovative ways to reach players, and to grind out greater efficiency for every dollar that we spend," he said.