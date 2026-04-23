Arknights: Endfield approaches $100m on mobile in three months

Arknights: Endfield is nearing $100 million between the major mobile stores after three months.

Gryphline's gacha launched on January 22nd, 2026.

Action RPG Arknights: Endfield has generated almost $100 million in its first three months on the App Store and Google Play.

According to AppMagic data, Gryphline’s new gacha game has made $96.3m in gross player spending between the two major stores. Its true revenue likely higher when considering sales PC, PS5, its web shop and Anrdoid stores in China.

The game’s early success has come despite payment errors on launch day, when some players observed erroneous expenses when using PayPal. Gryphline quickly disabled this payment option and refunded players impacted.

Big spenders

Arknights: Endfield launched globally on January 22nd, 2026 across platforms. Three months later, Japan has established itself as the highest-spending market on mobile at $39.4m, or 41% of global spend. China follows at 28% of spending, while the US and South Korea represent a 9% share each.

Globally, spending peaked early on January 23rd and has since entered a pattern of peaks and troughs typical of the gacha genre.

After spending declined into early February, it spiked on February 7th when phase two of launch content when live, including a new gacha summoning banner. Since then, spending has spiked approximately once per fortnight, with new updates bringing more to spend on.

Despite new updates triggering spending surges, Arknights: Endfield has seen a decline in player spending each month since launch thus far. From $49.1m in its first month on mobile, the title fell by more than 50% in month two to $24.3m. This fell by another 7% in the game’s third month to $22.7m.

However, daily spend recently reached its highest point since Arknights: Endfield’s launch period, having made $2.9m on April 18th. This was the game’s best-performing day since January 25th, just three days after launch.

The recent sum coincided with the latest update, At the Wake of Spring, which introduced a new playable character Zhuang Fangyi, story content and new resources.

Zhuang Fangyi is a six-star character, the game’s highest rarity. Each pull on the gacha yields just a 0.8% chance of obtaining a six-star character, but players can guarantee obtaining her if they have the resources for 120 gacha pulls by May 22nd.

Arknights: Endfield also introduced a free month-long rewards pass with the latest update, offering players daily items as a login reward. This is in addition to a pre-established paid monthly pass. Improvements to gameplay and combat have also been implemented.