Arknights: Endfield hits $30m in two weeks on mobile

Arknights: Endfield has generated $30.5 million in mobile player spending in two weeks.

Player spending peaked early on January 23rd.

Action RPG Arknights: Endfield has surpassed $30 million in mobile player spending in two weeks since global launch.

According to AppMagic estimates, Gryphline’s new gacha has picked up $30.5m between Google Play and the App Store to date. Arknights: Endfield’s true earnings are likely higher when considering player spending on PC, PS5 and the online web shop.

The mobile sum includes a small amount of estimated revenue from January 21st, the day before official release, as it appears some Western fans gained access to play and spend before the official release date.

Concerns or on course?

Arknights: Endfield generated $2.5m on launch day between the major mobile stores. Daily spend rose 68% to $4.2m on January 23rd, the game’s current peak, which has since been followed by 12 days of consecutive decline.

Most recently, on February 4th, Arknights: Endfield made $1.1m in mobile player spending, according to estimates.

It should be noted that gacha games typically do see fast peaks and troughs as new content becomes available. Big players in the genre like Genshin Impact, Love and Deepspace and even card game Pokémon TCG Pocket see significant surges as updates bring new additions to their gachas, then lull until the following update.

Thus far, the majority of the game’s mobile player spending has come from Asia, with Japan leading at 35% and China following at 33%. The US has established itself as the third-biggest market thus far at 10% of global spend, though South Korea is close behind at 9%.

China, Japan and the US are also the original Arknights’ biggest markets. The 2019 tower defence game has made $1.7 billion to date.

Outside of App Store and Google Play payments, some PayPal users were hit with immediate payment errors on launch day, with certain users having been overcharged by hundreds of dollars as transactions seemingly charged the wrong accounts. This resulted in players reporting erroneous expenses across multiple currencies and led Gryphline to quickly disable PayPal as a payment option until the issue is resolved.