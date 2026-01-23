Menu PocketGamer.biz
New release roundup: Crossplay, Dragon Traveler, Arknights: Endfield, and more

We highlight the latest new games that have broken cover over the past week
Aaron Astle
By Aaron Astle
While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Arknights: Endfield

yt

The Arknights universe has entered the third dimension in Arknights: Endfield, Gryphline’s new cross-platform release on PC, PS5 and, of course, iOS and Android.

The free-to-play RPG achieved 35 million pre-registrations across platforms and features cross-progression for those looking to play inside and on the go. It also marks the series’ first expansion beyond mobile, while maintaining a mobile presence for fans who want to build bases, explore the world of Talos-II and coordinate tactical squads through real-time battles.

Dragon Traveler

yt

Gacha RPG Dragon Traveler is a lighthearted isekai adventure where the player lands in a world full of anime ladies.

Jumping from battles to comedic cutscenes, developer HongKong GameTree lets players skip the grind with AFK rewards and focus on their heroic duties - and on summoning even more powerful women to join the cause.

Crossplay

New York Times Games has launched its first two-player game Crossplay tailored for real-time competition.

Available as an app on iOS and Android, this Scrabble-like puzzle title sees players making words on a board from their random assortment of letters. Wordsmiths can also chat in real time, a first for a New York Times game, or play alone against a range of difficulty levels.

Prime Rush

Indian game dev SuperGaming has released Prime Rush in early access, a battle royale title currently exclusive to Brazil, where development partner Spacecaps is based.

The game itself was developed with a hyper-local approach inspired by Latin America, and sees players hunt for cosmic shards under a time constraint before battling it out in the floating arena Maré.

Jump Odyssey: Chill Adventure

yt

Colourful graphics, an ancient city, and a soothing atmosphere await in Theoretical Studio’s Jump Odyssey: Chill Adventure.

Players are tasked with jumping from block to block one finger swipe at a time, exploring every zone from ancient stone interiors to precarious cliffs.

Parcel Delivery Simulator

yt

Digital Melody Games’ Parcel Delivery Simulator is just as its name implies - an opportunity to continue the grind even outside your day job.

This delivery simulator demands high efficiency, time management skills and being a dab hand at picking up parcels and taking them to every part of the city.

