New release roundup: Crossplay, Dragon Traveler, Arknights: Endfield, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Arknights: Endfield

The Arknights universe has entered the third dimension in Arknights: Endfield, Gryphline’s new cross-platform release on PC, PS5 and, of course, iOS and Android.

The free-to-play RPG achieved 35 million pre-registrations across platforms and features cross-progression for those looking to play inside and on the go. It also marks the series’ first expansion beyond mobile, while maintaining a mobile presence for fans who want to build bases, explore the world of Talos-II and coordinate tactical squads through real-time battles.

Dragon Traveler

Gacha RPG Dragon Traveler is a lighthearted isekai adventure where the player lands in a world full of anime ladies.

Jumping from battles to comedic cutscenes, developer HongKong GameTree lets players skip the grind with AFK rewards and focus on their heroic duties - and on summoning even more powerful women to join the cause.

Crossplay

New York Times Games has launched its first two-player game Crossplay tailored for real-time competition.

Available as an app on iOS and Android, this Scrabble-like puzzle title sees players making words on a board from their random assortment of letters. Wordsmiths can also chat in real time, a first for a New York Times game, or play alone against a range of difficulty levels.

Prime Rush

Indian game dev SuperGaming has released Prime Rush in early access, a battle royale title currently exclusive to Brazil, where development partner Spacecaps is based.

The game itself was developed with a hyper-local approach inspired by Latin America, and sees players hunt for cosmic shards under a time constraint before battling it out in the floating arena Maré.

Jump Odyssey: Chill Adventure

Colourful graphics, an ancient city, and a soothing atmosphere await in Theoretical Studio’s Jump Odyssey: Chill Adventure.

Players are tasked with jumping from block to block one finger swipe at a time, exploring every zone from ancient stone interiors to precarious cliffs.

Parcel Delivery Simulator

Digital Melody Games’ Parcel Delivery Simulator is just as its name implies - an opportunity to continue the grind even outside your day job.

This delivery simulator demands high efficiency, time management skills and being a dab hand at picking up parcels and taking them to every part of the city.