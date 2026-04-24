Microsoft says Xbox mobile store “not dead” despite stalled rollout

The project has stalled with its test site now offline.

Xbox states its "new north star will be daily active players."

Microsoft has reiterated that its planned Xbox mobile store is still in development despite signs that the project has stalled.

As reported by The Verge, the company first announced plans for an Xbox mobile storefront in 2022, with an initial launch target of July 2024.

However, the project appears to have been put on hold, with its test website now offline and last updated nearly a year ago.

According to Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma, the company remains committed to the concept, noting that “the idea of an Xbox mobile store is not dead.”

“Three weeks ago, we filed an amicus because mobile competition still matters and we believe the future of play should be more open,” said Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma. “While I am still learning, the idea of an Xbox mobile store is not dead.”

Platform vision

Despite delays, Microsoft continues to position Xbox as a cross-platform ecosystem spanning console, PC, mobile and cloud, with a long-term focus on expanding daily active players across devices.

"Xbox will be where the world plays and creates," said Sharma in a blog post. “We will build a global platform that connects players and creators everywhere. Console is at the foundation, delivering a premium experience, and cloud brings that experience to any device.

“You can play where you want, and your games, progress, friends, and identity stay with you across console, PC, mobile, and cloud. Our new north star will be daily active players."

Microsoft also outlined a broader gaming strategy focused on expanding into “mobile-first audiences.”